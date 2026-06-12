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Travis Pastrana Set to Do a Backflip on South Lawn of White House on Saturday (June 13) Ahead of UFC Fight

June 12, 2026, 1:15pm
Travis Pastrana Set to Do a Backflip on South Lawn of White House on Saturday (June 13) Ahead of UFC Fight

By now, you've probably seen and heard the news from Travis Pastrana himself: UFC fight promoter Dana White called him and invited him to the White House for this weekend's UFC fight. The event will take place in an octagon built on the lawn as part of the celebration of America turning 250 years old, and also President Trump's birthday. No matter your politics, how can anyone pass up the chance to ride dirt bikes on the White House lawn? Travis said yes (and said he will do a backflip!), then in turn invited some old friends from both racing and FMX. He will be joined by Ricky Carmichael, Brian Deegan, Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, Keith Sayers, and Jeremy McGrath as well. They will be jumping on the south lawn tomorrow. Stay tuned for more information tomorrow, as well as how you can catch the action.

BTW, American motocrossers have been in the White House before. After Team USA won the 1987 FIM Motocross of Nations at Unadilla, President Ronald Reagan invited the team of Rick Johnson, Jeff Ward, and Bob Hannah to the White House, along with team manager Roger De Coster. And a few years back, I went along with then-250 Pro Motocross Champion Aaron Plessinger on a White House visit, though we didn't get to meet the President like Team USA did!


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