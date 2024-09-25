2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway (Pala): 450 ResultsWMX Round
May 24, 2025
450 Provisional Entry List
Revised: May 22 2025 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|New
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|18
|
Jett Lawrence
|New
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|New
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|New
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|32
|Justin Cooper
|New
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|33
|Fredrik Noren
|New
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Kawasaki KX450
|37
|Coty Schock
|New
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ450F
|42
|Harri Kullas
|New
|Estonia
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|43
|Grant Harlan
|New
|Justin, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
|45
|Colt Nichols
|New
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|51
|Justin Barcia
|New
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|53
|Romain Pape
|New
|Morlaix, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|58
|Derek Kelley
|New
|Riverside, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|70
|
Jorge Prado
|New
|Lugo, Spain
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|74
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|New
|Venezuela
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|79
|Max Miller
|New
|Springfield, OR
|Yamaha YZ450F
|80
|
Derek Drake
|New
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|81
|Matti Jorgensen
|New
|Helirod, Denmark
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|86
|Mitchell Harrison
|New
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|96
|
Hunter Lawrence
|New
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|97
|Bryce Shelly
|New
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|103
|Scotty Verhaeghe
|New
|Paris, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|133
|Dominic DeSimone
|New
|Las Vegas, NV
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|153
|Clayton Tucker
|New
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Beta 450 RX
|171
|Josh Mosiman
|New
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|173
|Hunter Schlosser
|New
|El Paso, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|178
|Justin Kurtz
|New
|Linwood, NC
|Kawasaki KX450
|196
|Mason Semmens
|New
|Australia
|KTM 450 SX-F
|199
|John Short
|New
|Pilot Point, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|221
|Cody Walker
|New
|Canyon lake California
|Yamaha YZ450F
|233
|Joshua Boaz
|New
|Eagan, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|259
|Daniel Bortolin
|New
|Venezuela
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|271
|Nicholas Lapucci
|New
|Italy
|Kawasaki KX450
|299
|Konnor Visger
|New
|Bellevue, MI
|Beta 450 RX
|305
|Jack Saggau
|New
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|306
|Damon Strobel
|New
|Elizabeth, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|314
|Tyler Stepek
|New
|Mount Airy, MD
|Yamaha YZ450F
|328
|Brayden Gibson
|New
|Palm City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|329
|Sebastian Toth
|New
|Grants Pass Oregon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|334
|Brad West
|New
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|388
|Brandon Ray
|New
|Fremont, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|421
|Tristan Purdon
|New
|Falkirk
|Husqvarna FC 450
|445
|Noah Miesen
|New
|St. Paul, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|450
|Brad Burkhart
|New
|Elk Grove, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|552
|Jeremy Byrne
|New
|Oak Hills, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|571
|Jordan Isola
|New
|Citrus Heights
|Honda CRF450R
|584
|Cameron Durow
|New
|South Africa
|KTM 450 SX-F
|591
|Charlie Putnam
|New
|London, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|670
|Gavin Brough
|New
|Kaysville, UT
|Honda CRF450R
|671
|Tyler DuCray
|New
|Galt, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|766
|Eric Rivera
|New
|Sacramento, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|822
|Riley Ripper
|New
|Magnolia, TX
|Husqvarna FC 350
|835
|Conner Lords
|New
|Pocatello, ID
|Yamaha YZ450F
|992
|Valentin Guillod
|New
|Switzerland
|Yamaha YZ450F