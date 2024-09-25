Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway (Pala): 450 Results

WMX Round
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
May 24, 2025

450 Provisional Entry List

Revised: May 22 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton New La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy New Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
18 Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence 		New Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire New Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
27 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart New Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper New Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
33 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren New Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Kawasaki KX450
37 Coty Schock Coty Schock New Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ450F
42 Harri Kullas Harri Kullas New Estonia Estonia Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
43 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan New Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
45 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols New Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
51 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia New Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
53 Romain Pape Romain Pape New Morlaix, France France Yamaha YZ450F
58 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley New Riverside, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
70 Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado 		New Lugo, Spain Spain Kawasaki KX450SR
74 Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio New Venezuela Venezuela GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
79 Max Miller Max Miller New Springfield, OR United States Yamaha YZ450F
80 Derek Drake
Derek Drake 		New San Luis Obispo, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
81 Matti Jorgensen Matti Jorgensen New Helirod, Denmark Denmark Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
86 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison New Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
96 Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence 		New Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
97 Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly New Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
103 Scotty Verhaeghe Scotty Verhaeghe New Paris, France France Yamaha YZ450F
133 Dominic DeSimone Dominic DeSimone New Las Vegas, NV United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
153 Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker New El Dorado Hills, CA United States Beta 450 RX
171 Josh Mosiman Josh Mosiman New Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
173 Hunter Schlosser Hunter Schlosser New El Paso, TX United States Honda CRF250R
178 Justin Kurtz Justin Kurtz New Linwood, NC United States Kawasaki KX450
196 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens New Australia Australia KTM 450 SX-F
199 John Short John Short New Pilot Point, TX United States Honda CRF450R
221 Cody Walker Cody Walker New Canyon lake California Yamaha YZ450F
233 Joshua Boaz Joshua Boaz New Eagan, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
259 Daniel Bortolin Daniel Bortolin New Venezuela Venezuela GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
271 Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci New Italy Italy Kawasaki KX450
299 Konnor Visger Konnor Visger New Bellevue, MI United States Beta 450 RX
305 Jack Saggau Jack Saggau New Santa Cruz, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
306 Damon Strobel Damon Strobel New Elizabeth, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
314 Tyler Stepek Tyler Stepek New Mount Airy, MD United States Yamaha YZ450F
328 Brayden Gibson Brayden Gibson New Palm City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
329 Sebastian Toth Sebastian Toth New Grants Pass Oregon Yamaha YZ450F
334 Brad West Brad West New Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
388 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray New Fremont, CA United States Honda CRF450R
421 Tristan Purdon Tristan Purdon New Falkirk Husqvarna FC 450
445 Noah Miesen Noah Miesen New St. Paul, MN United States Yamaha YZ450F
450 Brad Burkhart Brad Burkhart New Elk Grove, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
552 Jeremy Byrne Jeremy Byrne New Oak Hills, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
571 Jordan Isola Jordan Isola New Citrus Heights Honda CRF450R
584 Cameron Durow Cameron Durow New South Africa South Africa KTM 450 SX-F
591 Charlie Putnam Charlie Putnam New London, United Kingdom United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
670 Gavin Brough Gavin Brough New Kaysville, UT United States Honda CRF450R
671 Tyler DuCray Tyler DuCray New Galt, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
766 Eric Rivera Eric Rivera New Sacramento, CA United States Honda CRF450R
822 Riley Ripper Riley Ripper New Magnolia, TX United States Husqvarna FC 350
835 Conner Lords Conner Lords New Pocatello, ID United States Yamaha YZ450F
992 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod New Switzerland Switzerland Yamaha YZ450F
