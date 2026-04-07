Zach Osborne and Beta USA Extend Brand Ambassador Contract Through 2028

The following press release is from Beta USA:

Zach Osborne & Beta USA Extend Contract

Beta USA is thrilled to announce that multi-time champion Zach Osborne has officially signed a multi-year extension to remain a Brand Ambassador through the end of the 2028 season.

Osborne brings a wealth of experience to the team. A household name in the racing world, his professional career spans over 16 years and includes four major U.S. championships. He was crowned the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion in 2020 and claimed both the 250SX East and 250MX Championships in 2017. His career highlights also include 20 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class podiums, 7 wins in the 250 class, and 4 victories in the 450 class. Following his Supercross and Motocross retirement, Osborne returned to full-time racing in 2022 in the off-road world as well as in GNCC competition.

"It has been a pleasure having Zach as part of our Beta family," said Tim Pilg of Beta USA. "His passion and desire to stay involved in the moto world is a testament that he still enjoys riding, racing, and just being in the motorcycle community. Everything from putting out a fun ride video for social media to helping our racers improve their technique, he is an asset to the core of our future racing projects."