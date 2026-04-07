For Second Straight Year, Dean Wilson Set to Race Remaining Five 450SX Rounds

While Dean Wilson has stepped away from racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship full-time, he has not stepped away from racing completely.

Just like he did in 2025, Wilson is back and set to race the final five rounds of 450SX again this year. Wilson stepped in as a fill-in rider for the factory Honda HRC Progressive effort since both Jett and Hunter Lawrence were out with injury. This go round, he will be back with the Quad Lock Honda team, who he has raced with for the past several years both in the United States of America and overseas.

After finishing 17th in the 450SMX standings in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship last fall, Wilson won the AUSX Supercross Championship down in Australia.

Wilson finished seventh in the ’25 Salt Lake City SX finale main event. At the finale last May, Wilson rode out in opening ceremonies as “Grandpa Earl,” the YouTube character he created over a handful of years ago, to a roar from the crowd.

Aboard the factory Honda CRF450R Works Edition, Wilson finished 17-9-10-10-7 in his five ’25 450SX starts. He has 74 top-ten 450SX finishes in his career, could he add to that total in these final five rounds?

Wilson posted to Instagram: