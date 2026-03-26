KTM: Aaron Plessinger Out for Detroit SX Following Birmingham Crash
Unfortunately, more injury news to report here ahead of the Detroit SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Red Bull KTM has announced Aaron Plessinger is out for this weekend's 11th round following his crash and DNF at the Birmingham SX on Saturday.
It has been a tough season for Plessinger so far, suffering several wild crashes and a string of bad luck that he cannot seem to escape at the moment. Plessinger finished a season-best sixth at the Daytona SX, his sixth top-ten finish of the season to date. He sits tenth in the 450SX standings entering the weekend.
The factory KTM team will have both Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado in action this weekend in Michigan.
KTM posted to Instagram:
"Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger will miss Detroit’s 11th round of 450SX this weekend.
Still feeling the effects of crashes in recent weeks, The Cowboy intends to reset and give his body an extra week to heal up.
We’ll see you back on track soon, AP! 🤠"
Plessinger posted on his Instagram story:
"An update for you guys, gonna miss motor city this weekend & give my body some rest! We'll be back soon"