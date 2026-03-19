Designed for Dirt: The Engineering Behind Modern Filtration
READY-TO-USE AIR FILTERS
A new, perfectly oiled ProFilter Air Filter provides maximum airflow and increased horsepower. Ready-to-Use Air Filters are constructed of dual-layer, reticulated foam. Reticulation is a process that opens up the foam cells, allowing for increased air flow and horsepower. The dual foam layers differ in foam pore size – the innermost foam consists of a denser foam to catch fine particles of sand and powder, whereas the outermost foam is constructed of a more open pore matrix allowing for filtration of larger micron dirt particles. The open porosity of the outer foam also helps the air filter resist plugging. Air filter seams are welded with industrial strength adhesive and all filters come with a rubber grommet to help secure the filter in place to the cage, eliminating tearing and keeping the structural integrity of the filter intact.
Features:
• Pre-oiled with Maxima’s FFT (Foam Filter Treatment)
• Dual-Stage Open Cell Foam Matrix
• Plush 13mm Sealing Foam
• Dyno Tested, Race Approved
• Disposable Gloves Included
• Affordable, Single Use Disposable Air Filters
• Do Not Wash
PREMIUM AIR FILTERS
Dual-stage, long life Premium Air filters are made of chemical resistant, high quality polyester-based foam. Heat-laminated, dual-stage design allows for superior filtration by eliminating the passage of fine dirt and dust, while helping to prevent airflow blockage. Special reticulation process offers unsurpassed airflow and filtration. Permabond ultra-high strength seams increase the integrity of the filters wash after wash. Packaged individually in a resealable bag.
Features:
• Reusable Long Life Air Filter
• Chemical Resistant, Polyester Based Foam
• 15mm High Flow Filtering Thickness
• Heat Laminated, Dual-Stage Reticulated Foam
• Permabond Ultra-High Strength Seams
• Low Profile Rubber Grommet
• Plush 13mm Sealing Foam
PREMIUM OIL FILTERS
ProFilter Premium Oil Filters feature M-Pleat technology, a structural paper design allowing for larger filtration area and greater capacity to hold contaminants, extending filter life by 20-30%.
Features:
• MEDIA ENHANCEMENT “M-PLEATING”
• RACE TESTED AND PROVEN
• IMPROVED FILTRATION
• LONGER FILTER LIFE
• DO NOT WASH
When you get ready to change your filter, choose ProFilter.