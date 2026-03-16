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  1. Steward Baylor
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Indianapolis
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  1. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Joaquin Poli
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  1. Benjamin Garib
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Upcoming
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Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
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Sun Mar 22
News
Upcoming
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Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 28
News
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Detroit
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
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Sun Mar 29
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 16, 2026, 9:30am

Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 9 (of 17)

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 64
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 63
3Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 62
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 55
6Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 46
7Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 43
8Cullin Park Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 40
9Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 38
10Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 27
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 108
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 107
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 107
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 100
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 97
7Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 92
8Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 74
9Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 70
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 60
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 196
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 192
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 171
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 168
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 140
6Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 125
7Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 98
9Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 90
10Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado 		Lugo, Spain Spain 89
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 3 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 63
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 50
3Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 46
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 45
6Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 42
7Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 36
8Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 34
9Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
10Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 25
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 72
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 64
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 63
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 48
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 45
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 42
7Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 31
8Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 28
9Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 26
10Jack Edmondson Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States 21
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 76
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 76
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 70
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 46
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 44
6Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 41
7Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
8Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 31
9Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 26
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 1 (of 19)

MX2

MXGP

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

U.S. Sprint Enduro

Through Round 1 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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