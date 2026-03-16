Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 9 (of 17)
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|64
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|63
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|62
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|55
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|46
|7
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|43
|8
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|40
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|38
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|27
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|108
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|107
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|97
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|92
|8
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|74
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|70
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|60
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|196
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|192
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|171
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|168
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|140
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|125
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|98
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|90
|10
|
Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|89
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|63
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|50
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|46
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|42
|7
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|36
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|34
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|10
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|25
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|72
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|64
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|63
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|48
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|45
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|42
|7
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|31
|8
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|28
|9
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|26
|10
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|21
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|76
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|76
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|70
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|44
|6
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|41
|7
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|8
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|31
|9
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|26
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 1 (of 19)
MX2
MXGP
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
U.S. Sprint Enduro
Through Round 1 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles