While I was in Indiana for the Indianapolis SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, I also made a visit to the Renen headquarters. The gear company, started a handful of years ago by Pete Fox of Fox Racing fame, is based in Brownsburg, Indiana, about 20 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Fox’s goal with Renen—which translates “Racing” in English to “Rennen” in German, showing heritage to the Fox family’s background—is to make a quality product for consumers. I was able to take a look at the entire process from start to finish for a jersey, a very neat experience. Blank, white fabric became a fully custom gear set ready to be shipped out the door just one hour later!
So, here is a behind the curtains view of the Renen HQ and their process of making quality motocross gear. Check out some of my favorite photos.
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