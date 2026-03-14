And Justin Cooper knows he can win at the 450SX level.

"Yeah, I feel like for me, I've done so many races, and I've been on the podium many times and I haven't gotten that win, so your mind can play games on you, and you start questioning stuff. You've just got to keep going where you're going and believe that you can. If you find yourself in the right position, you can go after it. It's just good to be in the mix. You know it's one thing to be way off the leaders and really not have any confidence about beating them, but to be riding and racing with them all the time gives you a lot of confidence to run up front. Yeah, I think we're going to win one of these things soon. And racing with Cooper Webb is really good. We've been teammates for two years now. He's done so many years in the 450 class, and I learned a lot from him in the beginning. We just continue to push each other and help each other. Just the training alone and just riding with someone like that just elevates both of us. We can kind of feed off each other, so it's all good. Sometimes if we're struggling, we're there to give each other some insight. If I'm doing something better or if he's doing something better, we see that in the film and just go over it. It's definitely good to have a teammate like that.

"For me, it's just been really learning," Cooper furthered. "At first, I was just trying to get into that lead group pace, and I feel like I've been inching closer and closer. I'm just learning what I can from that, so it has been a really good season so far, and I can't wait for the next gate drop."

Now 28 years of age, Justin Cooper is pleased with the career trajectory he has been on.

"I was a late bloomer," he explained. "I turned pro when I was 20, and now I'm 28. It's hard to predict the future, but if everything goes to plan, I could see myself going another five years easy."