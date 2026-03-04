Down at the speedway, some kind of Elvis thing...we were back at Daytona for the SX, round eight of seventeen, and it was a different Daytona from usual in that it had way fewer jumps. It was more of a "racier" track than usual, with more "rider vs track" to just nail the rhythms down. I had heard there were 11-14 fewer jumps this year. This was a pretty basic Daytona where none of the obstacles were tough for the guys outside of going 3-2 after the finish. The whoops were tough but were then knocked down for the night show, and, yeah man, a different Daytona.

Was it better? I don't know; it was different. I know that in this day and age, people need to either be obsessed with something or hate on it forever, but to me, it was fine. Whatever.

Well, he did it again. Eli Tomac strapped on that paddle tire and got an eighth Daytona win. He was heavily favored to do it (he already has the SX venue record), and, yeah man, he passed all his main competitors to take the win. He was great in the sand; he was letting the big dog eat. Afterwards, I was talking to Ian Harrison, KTM manager, and he couldn't stop smiling. It was like he won the Powerball or something. He told me they were looking at the throttle opening data on ET's bike and shaking their heads. He also told me that Tomac uses the same clutch all day long, which I would imagine would shock the Kawasaki and Yamaha guys.

We had John Tomac on the PulpMX Show (Eli doesn't answer my texts, ICYWW), and he mentioned that Eli really feels like he's connected to the ground with this bike and that, yeah, he does look small on it. He confirmed my thoughts that it seemed like Eli can throw this KTM around. John mentioned the gamble they took with getting on a steel frame after all those years on aluminum, but it's working. Four wins for ET and one point behind Hunter Lawrence speaks to that. Daytona wins and Eli Tomac go together like peanut butter and jelly.