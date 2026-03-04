Deacon Denno on Daytona SMX Next Win: “I've made a bunch of gains in one year”

Deacon Denno finished 14th in the SMX Next – Supercross race at Daytona International Speedway in March 2025. Now, one year later, he took the SMX Next race win.

After two rough SMX next races in ’25—14th and 22nd at Daytona and Birmingham and not even qualifying for the championship finale—the now 17-year-old has made significant progress since then. Following a P2 in the Houston SMX Next qualifying event, Denno took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night.

“It feels insane,” he said on winning at the speedway. “Doing it in front of this big crowd, it's crazy. Just looking up on the gate's insane. I've made a bunch of gains in one year, so to do that, it feels good. And to get the win, it feels insane.”

I'm stoked,” he added. “To watch just all these guys like Tomac, he's done it eight times, it's a special place, and it feels insane to do in front of the crowd. With how much history is behind this place, it feels really good.”