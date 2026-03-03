Adamo takes the place of Herlings for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and has been instantly fast on the SX-F 450. After a Qualifying Race win last year, his 2025 Argentine GP was sabotaged by a mechanical issue in race one before he took second in race two, wondering what might have been. He is something of an underdog amongst this level of competition, but that is a position in which the gutsy Italian tends to thrive!

Vialle has been absent from the GP scene altogether since he took the 2022 MX2 crown at the very last gasp, but he has also looked great in preseason as he joins the Honda HRC Petronas team alongside Herlings. With his new #16 plate, the 25-year-old Frenchman could also be an underdog, even though he won at Neuquen in his last visit to Argentina. His performance in 2026 is possibly one of the most difficult to predict.

The rider who took the MX2 crown between Vialle’s two titles is the one who took the red plate home from last year’s journey to this country, his compatriot Maxime Renaux. Staying with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, for whom he took that 2021 title and won overall at Córdoba last year, will be keen to show himself as an equal to his new teammate Gajser and get off to just the sort of start he did in 2025. A strong opening round will be the perfect fuel for the French 25-year-old’s confidence to put himself amongst the top runners!

Another with new teammates to deal with is Ruben Fernandez, who lines up again for Honda HRC Petronas after claiming fourth in the world for the team last year. His sole GP victory came in the Argentine round in 2023, and he would dearly love to upstage his more heralded teammates as well as every other contender as he heads to his home GP for round two!

Also staying with his previous team is 2017 MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass, back with Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP for his eighth season in the class. Having won two MX2 GPs in Argentina in 2017 & ’18, he also took his only ever Qualifying race win in the MXGP class back in 2022, so the South American air has usually done him a power of good. Determined to stay healthy for an entire season, he could be a surprise podium contender at Bariloche.

With two new riders alongside their most successful rider to date, Ducati Factory Racing MXGP will be looking to make further progress after they shocked the field with multiple holeshots in Argentina last year! With Calvin Vlaanderen and Andrea Bonacorsi joining Swiss veteran Jeremy Seewer, they have riders who were sixth, eighth, and tenth in the final 2025 MXGP standings, with a great mix of youth and experience to drive the Italian manufacturer forward in its second full season of dirt bike racing.

Two further Italian manufacturers head to Bariloche with completely new line-ups in their hopes for further success. Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, after taking the 2025 MXGP bronze medal with Glenn Coldenhoff, have now come under the management of former World Champion Jacky Martens, and bring Alberto Forato and Brent Van Doninck onto factory machinery for the first time in their careers. Both have suffered recent disappointment in Argentina and will be hoping for a safe weekend.

MRT Racing Team Beta have brought in four-time MX2 silver medallist Jago Geerts, who is looking for a career resurrection after two tough years in the premier class. Jago has won two GPs, three races, and two Qualifying races in Argentina, and will be hoping to rediscover his MX2 speed in 2026. He is joined by Dutchman Rick Elzinga, the former EMX250 Champion who is making his MXGP debut in 2026. The team are quietly hopeful for a solid season from their new recruits.

The privateer charge is led by Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul, as they have brought in another fast MXGP rookie in the shape of Thibault Benistant, ready to hit a GP track on a bike that isn’t blue for the first time, and a potential force if he gets out of the gate well. Hard-charging Norwegian Kevin Horgmo is back for his third year with the team, and could be another surprise package. The pair were third and fourth in the 2023 Argentine MX2 GP, and will likely push each other up the order through the year.

Jan Pancar is still with his own TEM JP253 KTM Racing outfit, and hoping to break the top ten of the series after finishing 11th in the Championship last year. Venrooy KTM Racing have picked up Mattia Guadagnini for 2026, and the 23-year-old Italian took a fine fourth in Argentina last year, so watch for another fast start for the #101. Isak Gifting returns for a third year with JK Racing Yamaha, while Kevin Brumann makes the trip for MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing. Finally, two more privateers make their MXGP debut in the shape of Spaniard Oriol Oliver for Gabriel SS24 KTM, and Swede Leopold Ambjornsson for Team Leoparden Racing.

With plenty of fast South Americans ready to join the fun, including fast Brazilian Nations veteran Enzo Lopes, the start line will be packed for the first gate drop of what promises to be an enthralling season of MXGP racing! Who will emerge triumphant is literally anyone’s guess!

15 Grand Prix Winners entered in MXGP for Argentina:

Jeffrey Herlings – 112 GP Wins

Tim Gajser – 52 GP Wins

Romain Febvre – 26

Jago Geerts – 24

Tom Vialle – 24

Lucas Coenen – 16

Kay de Wolf - 15

Jeremy Seewer – 13

Pauls Jonass – 12

Maxime Renaux – 9

Andrea Adamo – 6

Thibault Benistant – 3

Calvin Vlaanderen – 2

Mattia Guadagnini – 2

Ruben Fernandez – 1

MX2

Reigning World Champion Simon Längenfelder starts the season as favourite in an MX2 class full of youthful expectations and hungry warriors out to establish their reputations in the Motocross world as the next big things, and as always the action will be frantic as ambition outweighs experience and desire pushes personal limits!

The German #1 plate holder, only the third World Champion from his country in Motocross history, stays on familiar Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machinery, but switches to the KTM Austria awning as a replacement for Andrea Adamo. Simon has tasted podium success in Argentina for the last two years, but despite a race win in 2024 he has yet to hit the top spot overall. He will be happy that the temperatures should be cooler in Bariloche than the punishing heat of Córdoba last year.

Sacha Coenen improved his consistency last year to reach fourth in the MX2 World Championship, and continues with the Davide de Carli-ran Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad that helped him get there. The Belgian teenager is always the favourite for the Fox Holeshot Award, and he used those starts to take a solid second overall in Argentina last year with a race two victory. He will be confident of starting a season well as he looks to challenge for the title from the very outset.

For the last two MX2 seasons, the top non-Austrian manufacturer has come from the UK, and the Triumph Racing Factory Team will be out to get even higher in 2026 than the fifth position they achieved with Camden McLellan in 2025 and Mikkel Haarup in 2024. The South African has a home GP to look forward to this season and will surely look to move up from the single GP race win and four podium results currently next to his name.

Camden is again teamed up with Guillem Farres, who also took a race victory last year on his way to eighth in the series, and is set up well for his last year in the MX2 category.