Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team to Withdraw from Remainder of Supercross, Shift Focus to Pro Motocross

The following press release is from the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team:

Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing announces today that the team will withdraw from the remainder of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This difficult decision comes after a series of injuries sidelined both premier-class riders, Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg, during the opening rounds of the season.

The team will now redirect its full resources toward a complete 11-round campaign in the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as well as the three SMX Rounds. While the original 2026 program included only a few select outdoor appearances, the team will now contest the entire series for the first time in Beta’s history.

The Supercross season began with adversity when Benny Bloss sustained a broken wrist during the press day session at the season opener in Anaheim. Just one week later, at the San Diego round, Mitchell Oldenburg suffered a heavy crash in qualifying, resulting in a concussion and fractures to the radius and ulna in his left arm. Both riders have since undergone successful surgeries and are beginning their respective recovery processes.

Rather than rushing the recovery timeline for a late-season Supercross return, the team has elected to give both Bloss and Oldenburg the necessary time to heal completely. This pivot enables the team to focus exclusively on developing the Beta 450 RX for the outdoor nationals.

"This is certainly not how we envisioned our 2026 Supercross season unfolding," said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director. "Both Benny and Mitchell showed incredible pace during the off-season, and to have them both sidelined so early is heartbreaking for the riders and the crew. However, we are turning this setback into an opportunity. By committing to the full Pro Motocross season, we are giving our riders the time they need to get back to 100% and giving our fans the chance to see Beta compete at every outdoor national."

The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to kick off on May 30th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

After injuries to both Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg, SX Team Manager Carlen Gardner goes in search of a fill-in rider.