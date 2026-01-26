The team’s post-race release this afternoon confirmed a dislocated shoulder for Hymas and said, "it seems unlikely that Chance will be able to participate in the next three races.”

Honda's release said the following:

“After his 250SX West main-event crash, Hymas headed straight to the Alpinestars Medical Unit, where his dislocated shoulder was put back in place. Hymas underwent an MRI in Southern California on Sunday, and although results had not been confirmed at the time of publication, it seems unlikely that Chance will be able to participate in the next three races.”

There was no quote from Hymas including, but team manager Lars Lindstrom said:

“It was a bittersweet night for the team, after a great start to the season. It’s always extra frustrating when the riders are injured by something that wasn’t within their control, but that’s how it goes in racing sometimes. We are hoping that Chance’s shoulder injury is non-surgical, and that he’ll be able to get back to racing ASAP. Hunter has been absolutely lights-out, surpassing everyone’s expectations, and we couldn’t be prouder and happier for him. Our main goal is to make sure that we’re able to help him get the most out of the bike and himself to get that first supercross win, and to get the best result possible, every single weekend.”

Hymas sits seventh in the standings through three rounds, with finishes of 2-6-22.