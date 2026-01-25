Ryder Malinoski has provided an update after the collision he was involved in off the start of the Anaheim 2 Supercross SMX Next - SX main event Saturday night. In the second rhythm section, Malinoski committed to tripling and Max Shane accidentally crossed into Malinoski’s line, causing a brutal collision that did not get a replay shown on the TV broadcast.

The race was red flagged almost immediately so both riders were able to get attention from the Alpinestars medical crew. The race restart was delayed a good bit before it eventually got underway with a full restart.

Malinoski said he suffered a dislocated hip and a concussion (with bruised forehead).

Shane has yet to provide an update.

In Malinoski’s video, he said the following: