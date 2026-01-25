Ryder Malinoski Provides Update After Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Collision
Ryder Malinoski has provided an update after the collision he was involved in off the start of the Anaheim 2 Supercross SMX Next - SX main event Saturday night. In the second rhythm section, Malinoski committed to tripling and Max Shane accidentally crossed into Malinoski’s line, causing a brutal collision that did not get a replay shown on the TV broadcast.
The race was red flagged almost immediately so both riders were able to get attention from the Alpinestars medical crew. The race restart was delayed a good bit before it eventually got underway with a full restart.
Malinoski said he suffered a dislocated hip and a concussion (with bruised forehead).
Shane has yet to provide an update.
In Malinoski’s video, he said the following:
“Hey guys. As you guys all could probably see tonight, I went down pretty hard. Qualified P2 going in the main event. I had a good day going, I was riding great, but things happen. Got an all-right start. I was in fourth or fifth, and one of the riders right in front of me, first lap, just, you know, went kind of into my lane, cross rutted, and I was already committed to a triple and just racing. And I hope he's okay, too. But I clipped his head, I think, or something, and shot me right over the bars and I went right into the next jump, so, it was a really gnarly one, but I'm all right and, couldn't be more grateful to be okay. It was God watching over me. But, yeah, we'll be all right. Had a dislocated hip, and a bruised forehead, obviously, but it popped back in and, honestly, nothing's too serious, so, we'll get healed up and get back on the bike as soon as we can and, get back to it. So, thanks everybody for the prayers. Appreciate it.”
