Video: Inside Jason Anderson's 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450 Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Josh Ellingson
January 26, 2026, 3:00pm
On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Kris Keefer caught up with Jason Anderson's mechanic Josh "Jelly" Ellingson to go over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross #21 machine. Learn how Anderson likes to setup his race bike.
Rider: Jason Anderson
Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson
Bike: 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450
Team: Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance
Film/edit: Simon Cudby