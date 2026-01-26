FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.
In just their third race together, Chase Sexton and Kawasaki got a win! We cover that and much more in this Anaheim 2 Supercross race review podcast with Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and me. We also talk about Haiden Deegan’s win, Michael Mosiman’s great riding, Hunter Lawrence’s last two weekends, and more.
