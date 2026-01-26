In just their third race together, Chase Sexton and Kawasaki got a win! We cover that and much more in this Anaheim 2 Supercross race review podcast with Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and me. We also talk about Haiden Deegan’s win, Michael Mosiman’s great riding, Hunter Lawrence’s last two weekends, and more.

Listen OR watch below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.