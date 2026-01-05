European MXGP correspondant Geoff Meyer caught an interview with Jeffrey Herlings on NOS 1, a Dutch sports channel. Herlings gave his opinion on the early days of testing his new Honda and what the change means for his career, and for his 2026 goals.

Also, below you can check out a new video posted by Honda HRC on Herlings first days on his new bike.

A big change...

Jeffrey Herlings: Everything is different, not just the bike, but the clothing, the engine and the people I am working with. Everything is different. The relationship with me and the bike is a relationship where we have to find each other.

On his time with KTM…

17 Years with KTM. I cannot remember somebody riding for the same brand for so long in professional motocross. In the media, this was a thing [a topic] in our small sport of motocross. I had it good (with KTM), but a lot happened and I wanted a new challenge.

Honda a world power…

Also with the company [KTM}, they had financial problems, not so long ago and that isn’t a secret, the world knows that. That problem was solved, but Honda is a very big company. They have also delivered a lot of world titles. In my eyes, the Honda is the Ferrari of F1 and as a rider, I always thought it would be nice to ride for them.