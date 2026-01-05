Watch: Herlings' First Days on Honda, Plus Career Expectations, Leaving KTM and More
European MXGP correspondant Geoff Meyer caught an interview with Jeffrey Herlings on NOS 1, a Dutch sports channel. Herlings gave his opinion on the early days of testing his new Honda and what the change means for his career, and for his 2026 goals.
Also, below you can check out a new video posted by Honda HRC on Herlings first days on his new bike.
A big change...
Jeffrey Herlings: Everything is different, not just the bike, but the clothing, the engine and the people I am working with. Everything is different. The relationship with me and the bike is a relationship where we have to find each other.
On his time with KTM…
17 Years with KTM. I cannot remember somebody riding for the same brand for so long in professional motocross. In the media, this was a thing [a topic] in our small sport of motocross. I had it good (with KTM), but a lot happened and I wanted a new challenge.
Honda a world power…
Also with the company [KTM}, they had financial problems, not so long ago and that isn’t a secret, the world knows that. That problem was solved, but Honda is a very big company. They have also delivered a lot of world titles. In my eyes, the Honda is the Ferrari of F1 and as a rider, I always thought it would be nice to ride for them.
What is different with the Honda…
I don’t know one specific thing, but the motorcycle is completely different, a completely different world. I have ridden the same bike for seven years and this is completely different. An aluminium frame, something I have not ridden. That was a huge thing I had to get used to.
Time in the sport…
I am 31. I have two, three, four years, if I am really optimistic, but I think two more years is realistic. I have had a lot of luck (with injuries currently not slowing his off-season training and testing) and I feel really good, really fit. One and a half months before the first race and two months until the first world championship event. Try and stay fit, good testing, no injuries.
What will it take to be satisfied with 2026?
To be world champion. From the last five rounds from 2025, when I was really fit, I won three and twice second, so I think I can (be champion again). We will see. I am going to do my best. If I can be first, second or third, I am okay, but the world title is the goal, and I think I can do it.