Garrett Marchbanks on Moving to 450: “I’ve never really had too much of an issue with this change”

And Marchbanks has been enthusiastic with the significant change, informing fans and media the world over that the opportunity is a “dream come true” for him.

“Yeah, it definitely is,” nodded Marchbanks of the move. “Every sine I was a kid, the dream was always to be a factory rider on the Lites bike and then some day move up to the 450 and be on a factory team. Obviously since I was 10 years old, I was a Team Green rider, and I always wanted to move up. For a time, I switched over to the Yamahas, but to come back and be on a Pro Circuit bike again was a dream itself. Then to turn around and get an offer to ride for the factory Kawasaki 450 team was a dream come true. To get the offer my second year back with the team is definitely awesome and I’m definitely blessed for it.

“There is definitely some pressure, but for me it’s just putting the work in and putting a lot of time both on and off the bike,” he added. “I just want to stay consistent with it. I mean things happen in a long series like that, and for me it is just being a consistent top 10 guy and build every race and put myself in good positions up to the midway point and towards the end of the supercross season. I want to slowly just keep building with it. That’s all you can really do your first year in the 450 class. You need to just keep learning – especially my first year in the supercross series.

“For me, the first couple of weeks, I’ll just be learning the timing on supercross,” Marchbanks explained of coming to terms with the new 450. “I’ll be learning the chassis and how it feels in the whoops and learning the gearing. It’s just little stuff like that. It’s obviously a different style of riding. It’s just little things for me. I feel like already on week number two I’m starting to click with it and get better every day, and it has been super good. Obviously, I’ve raced the 450 guys in the past, and it seems lie they aren’t as aggressive as the guys in the Lites class, so they have a little bit more respect for each other. I also think it’ll be better racing for me in that class.”

Marchbanks has struggled with his race starts throughout his professional career and it’s a variable both he and the Monster Energy Kawasaki racing team have been working at dialing-in for the drop of the gate in 2026.

“Yeah, for sure. We’ve already started on it,” he stated. “Every day we have been doing a bunch of starts and getting stuff dialed in. This week we worked on quite a few things on starts and figured some things out and it is definitely helping. Every time that I’ve hopped on the 450, my starts have improved and gotten better than the Lites bike. I think it will definitely be a lot better with my starts on the 450 than they are on the Lites bike.”