Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
Sat Nov 8
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Nov 15
News
Full Schedule

How Many 450 Races Has Garrett Marchbanks Done on a 450F Ahead of 2026?

November 5, 2025, 10:30am
How Many 450 Races Has Garrett Marchbanks Done on a 450F Ahead of 2026?
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Garrett Marchbanks will race a KX450SR full-time in for Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2026. The Utah native said in an Instagram post earlier this week he was grateful for the opportunity, which he said has been his dream since he was ten years old.

While the full-time move in 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross will not be easy, Marchbanks does have experience racing in the premier class. So, how many 450 races has he done ahead of the new season?

Marchbanks raced a YZ450F for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and made one 450SX start in 2022 (Daytona SX, finishing 15th), and three starts in the 450SMX Playoffs in 2023.

In total, Marchbanks made 28 starts on the YZ450F, so he does have experience with the bigger bike.

Check out all of Marchbanks’ 450 results to date below.

How will the 2026 450SX season go for Marchbanks?

Garrett Marchbanks

Garrett Marchbanks

Coalville, UT United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
21
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
7
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
13
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
6
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross World Championship Final 		450SMXSeptember 23, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
11
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 		450SMXSeptember 16, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
9
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 		450SMXSeptember 9, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 26, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
8
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 19, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
7
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 12, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
7
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 22, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
7
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 8, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 1, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 17, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
7
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 10, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
16
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		450September 3, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
41
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 27, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
12
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 20, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
12
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 13, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
19
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 23, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
13
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
17
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 9, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
13
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 2, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
9
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 18, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
10
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 11, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
11
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 4, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
15
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 5, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted