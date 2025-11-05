How Many 450 Races Has Garrett Marchbanks Done on a 450F Ahead of 2026?
Garrett Marchbanks will race a KX450SR full-time in for Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2026. The Utah native said in an Instagram post earlier this week he was grateful for the opportunity, which he said has been his dream since he was ten years old.
While the full-time move in 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross will not be easy, Marchbanks does have experience racing in the premier class. So, how many 450 races has he done ahead of the new season?
Marchbanks raced a YZ450F for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and made one 450SX start in 2022 (Daytona SX, finishing 15th), and three starts in the 450SMX Playoffs in 2023.
In total, Marchbanks made 28 starts on the YZ450F, so he does have experience with the bigger bike.
Check out all of Marchbanks’ 450 results to date below.
How will the 2026 450SX season go for Marchbanks?
Garrett MarchbanksCoalville, UT
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|21
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 6, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|13
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Final
|450SMX
|September 23, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross Playoff 2
|450SMX
|September 16, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross Playoff 1
|450SMX
|September 9, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 26, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 19, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 12, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 22, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 15, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 8, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 1, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 17, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 10, 2023
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|450
|September 3, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|41
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 27, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 20, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 13, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 23, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|13
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 16, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 9, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|13
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 2, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 18, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 11, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|June 4, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15
SupercrossDaytona
|450SX
|March 5, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F