Marchbanks on Kawasaki 450 Spot: "Honestly not enough words to describe how grateful I am for this opportunity"
The Monster Energy Kawasaki team announced their SuperMotocross World Championship lineup yesterday. Alongside Chase Sexton, Garrett Marchbanks will be moving to the second 450 slot full-time. Garrett made an unprecedented mid-season switch to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the summer of 2024, during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Garrett had three podium finishes in 2025 (two in supercross and one in motocross), though often times he had the speed to run up front and bad starts held him back. His charges through the field this summer in Pro Motocross were often overlooked as he passed dozens of riders each moto.
Note, Marchbanks raced a YZ450F for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha in Pro Motocross in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and made one 450SX start in 2022 (Daytona SX, finishing 15th), and three starts in the 450SMX Playoffs in 2023. He made 28 starts on the YZ450F, so he does have experience with the bigger bike.
Garrett took to Instagram earlier to express his gratitude for both the opportunity to race in the premier class and to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team.
“Man.. there’s honestly not enough words to describe how grateful I am for this opportunity to race for Factory Kawasaki. This has been my dream ever since I was just 10 years old… when I first got signed to Team Green.
Kawasaki has always felt like home. Some of my biggest moments and proudest accomplishments in this sport have come from riding for this team. None of which would’ve been possible without @pcraceteam @mitchcpayton and everyone at @racekawasaki in my corner. Who believed in me and welcomed me back with open arms to continue chasing this dream on their bike.
My story might not be filled with championships and countless wins during my 250 career, but it’s filled with sacrifice, heartbreak, and the courage to keep giving to a sport that doesn’t always give back. All of which I believe is exactly what led to this opportunity today.
Thank you to Pro Circuit Kawasaki as well as everyone at Factory Kawasaki for making this little kids dream come true. I’m ready to give everything I’ve got to continue representing a brand that has been a part of my story since the very beginning.
#AZ39 💚”