Who has the most Paris Supercross wins?

The Paris Supercross takes place this weekend. Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Long-time Yamaha rider David Vuillemin claimed the most King of Paris crowns, claiming four total in his home country (1999, 2000, 2001, and 2003). Marvin Musquin (2016, 2017, and 2021) and Justin Barcia (2010, 2013, and 2019) are tied for the second-most King of Paris honors.

Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 27 different riders to claim King of Paris honors, with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice. Ken Roczen (2022) and Jett Lawrence (2023) had Honda on a two-race win streak heading into the 2024 event. Jett Lawrence won five out of the six races in '24 but the one race he did not win was a 13th after a crash and bent up bike resulted in a DNF. That ruined his chance at the overall, which went to Cooper Webb, who had 3-1-2-2-2-3 finishes for 13 total points over Malcolm Stewart's 16 total points (2-2-3-3-4-2 finishes) and Lawrence's 18 total points.

Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year