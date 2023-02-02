Monster Energy's Dirt Shark put together a cool behind-the-scenes video of Eli Tomac at Anaheim 2, getting fresh info from Eli, his father John, Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing's Jeremy Coker, and even competitors like Red Bull KTM's Roger De Coster and Ryan Dungey.

As you know, Tomac ended up crashing big in the last Triple Crown main event. The Dirt Shark cameras were there to get Eli's explanation of the crash, and also his condition after it. "Somehow my body is fine," says Eli. Plus, Eli and John are asked if Eli plans to retire soon!

