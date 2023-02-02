Results Archive
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Watch: Tomac: "Somehow My Body is Fine."

February 2, 2023

Monster Energy's Dirt Shark put together a cool behind-the-scenes video of Eli Tomac at Anaheim 2, getting fresh info from Eli, his father John, Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing's Jeremy Coker, and even competitors like Red Bull KTM's Roger De Coster and Ryan Dungey.

As you know, Tomac ended up crashing big in the last Triple Crown main event. The Dirt Shark cameras were there to get Eli's explanation of the crash, and also his condition after it. "Somehow my body is fine," says Eli. Plus, Eli and John are asked if Eli plans to retire soon!

Read: Tomac's Crash at 20223 Anaheim 2 SX Keeps 450SX Standings Tight

