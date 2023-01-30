Since the Triple Crown was introduced to Monster Energy AMA Supercross prior to the start of the 2018 season, Eli Tomac has hands down been the best rider in the three-race format. Entering the first Triple Crown event of 2023, Tomac collected 10 total race wins and six total overall wins in the 11 previous renditions. The only other rider to win at least two Triple Crown overalls is Cooper Webb, who has two overall wins. Despite Tomac historically not being a great starter, he has been rather dominant in this format.

At the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross, Tomac finished third and second in the first two Triple Crown races of the night. He was entering the third and final race of the night in a tie with Ken Roczen for first overall with a low score of five apiece, as Roczen finished second then third. Then, in the final race of the night, we saw Tomac make an uncharacteristic mistake.

Tomac and Webb have split the last four Monster Energy Supercross Championships and sat 1-2 in points coming into this race. In this final race of Anaheim 2, Tomac was battling with Webb for third place behind Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson. The two most-used lines for the next rhythm section was to either double-triple-quad-double or to go triple on-triple off onto the next table-jump off-triple out. Webb was doing the first line while Tomac had been hitting the latter line.