Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 9 – Blair & Weigandt Talk A2 SX, Preview Houston With Justin Brayton

February 2, 2023 3:15pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week’s SMX insider is a perfect 10! Justin Brayton stops by to talk to the Insiders about everything that transpired in Anaheim. Jason and Daniel break down Levi Kitchen and Chase Sexton’s big wins and tell you who is hot and not heading into Houston. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton tells you that Chase Sexton may have been even faster than he looked at round 4, but he's still not sold! Then we turn the page to the start of 250 East this weekend in Texas. 

Related: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Rescheduled for February 18

If you missed the first eight episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

