Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week’s SMX insider is a perfect 10! Justin Brayton stops by to talk to the Insiders about everything that transpired in Anaheim. Jason and Daniel break down Levi Kitchen and Chase Sexton’s big wins and tell you who is hot and not heading into Houston. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton tells you that Chase Sexton may have been even faster than he looked at round 4, but he's still not sold! Then we turn the page to the start of 250 East this weekend in Texas.

If you missed the first eight episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich