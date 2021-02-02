Try, Try Again

The law of averages says Marvin Musquin can’t end up at the back of the pack on the first lap of every race, but, it does keep happening. Musquin got caught in a pileup on lap one and found himself up and circulating in dead last. He was also last on the first lap of the previous race! Marvin was very fast in Indy, keeping heat on Adam Cianciarulo in his heat race, and moving from 22nd to eighth at one point in the main before going down again. Marvin grabbed a podium at round one, and has been mired in trouble since. Again, his luck has to turn eventually, right? -Jason Weigandt

Rapid Rebound

Riders always say they can’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low. Check out Christian Craig’s last 14 days or so to see why. After round one he was the feel-good story, bouncing back from career doldrums and more by winning his first race with his new team. Lots of fans on the CC wagon that night, plus, he established himself as an early title favorite. Just two Saturdays later, and he’s trying to cling to second place against a fast-charging Jett Lawrence. Craig’s defense goes all wrong, which puts them both off the track, costing them podiums, and also drawing some ire since Lawrence is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Craig needs a big race on Tuesday to reverse this course of momentum, both on and off the track. - Weigandt