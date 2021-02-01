Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 2 Preview Podcast
February 1, 2021 3:00pm
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Indianapolis 2 Supercross.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Indianapolis 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250SX Class
Devin Simonson (14th in the main event) | 52 points
Hunter Schlosser (16th in the main event) | 52 points
450SX Class
Joey Savatgy (8th in the main event) | 42 points
