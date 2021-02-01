Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 2 Preview Podcast

February 1, 2021 3:00pm
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Indianapolis 2 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Devin Simonson (14th in the main event) | 52 points
Hunter Schlosser (16th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Joey Savatgy (8th in the main event) | 42 points

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

