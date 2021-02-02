Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
So many stories to discuss heading into tonight's rare Tuesday supercross. In the 450 class, the heavy favorites are threatening a breakaway, as Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are now 1-2-3 in points and have won the last three races. They combined to win 15 of 17 races last year, and also hogged up the top three spots in the standings. Which one of those three is the best? That's very hard to decide at this early juncture. A question that can be answered quickly is this: Can anyone else go with them? Tonight's race could go a long way into answering that.
Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo and Marvin Musquin have shown speed this year, and Justin Barcia won the season opener. They've shown signs of doing it, but haven't executed like the lead trio. Tonight's track is set to get rutted and tough, and that's where riders such as Musquin and Osborne excel. If they can get off the gate well, they could change the narrative for the early season. Barcia, meanwhile, really needs a rebuild, as he was very quick at all three races in Houston but didn't look as good at the first Indy race on Saturday.
There are still plenty of other big names in the mix for the 450 class, and every race this season has offered some good racing. Heck, Eli Tomac was happy even finishing second here a few days ago, because his battle with Roczen was so fun!
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|86
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|80
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|77
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|70
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|69
In the 250s, Colt Nichols has taken control with back-to-back wins and, just as important, no drama. With contenders like RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner out with injuries, 250SX East has turned into a Nichols vs. Christian Craig vs. Jett Lawrence title fight. Craig and Lawrence have run into some troubles here and there, while Nichols has been solid at every turn. It's still early enough for Craig and/or Lawrence to get back on top, though. Late in Saturday's race, while Nichols was cruising to the win, Lawrence caught Craig on the final lap in battle for second, then they tangled and cost themselves a chance at the podium. At first blush, it looked like Craig dirtied Lawrence, but after a few replays it was clear Craig bobbled and they collided and the rest is history. Lawrence wasn't mad at Craig, either.
Regardless, Nichols is on a roll and it's up to the rest of the 250 field to change that quickly.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|96
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|88
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|83
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|77
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|76
What's the track like? Let's send it to our guys Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas, who are stationed inside Lucas Oil Stadium:
Matthes: The track Indy 2 has undergone quite an extensive make-over compared to Indy 1, considering the quick turnaround. The Houston 1 and Houston 2 tracks were more similar to each other than this. The beloved over/under bridge is still here of course and the finish line location remains the same but there’s all new rhythm sections and a whole new 180-degree turn as well. The start moved from one side of the floor to the other. It remains to be seen if the dirt is harder than Indy 1, most of the riders would hope so as the ruts were bad for them at Indy 1.
As far as the whole program is concerned, we’re 30 minutes earlier than the first night and the post-race press conferences have been pushed until tomorrow, instead of after the race like usual. That's about it. Let’s go racing!
Thomas: This week’s track is similar but different. That’s terrible analysis yet still true. The start has been flipped to the other end of the stadium but many of the other characteristics remain. The finish line, over/under bridge, and rhythm sections are in the same general areas. The main change is in the drying of the soil. We are only 36 hours removed from round 4 but the dirt is much firmer already. What was a rutfest in both main events should be much more manageable tonight. Hopefully that will remove a few of the crashes we saw last Saturday and also allow the riders to raise their intensity levels.
The one question I have for tonight concerns passing opportunities. With several 90 degree corners and the 180’s with tight entry and exit, I am struggling to find an obvious place to make a pass. The most likely spot looks to be just past the finish line. There are two back-to-back 180’s, with the second turning back onto the start straightaway. It will require more aggression than desired but I don’t see any other way. Mistakes will always present opportunity but with a drier racetrack, we may see a few full-contact maneuvers tonight. Bring the chaos!
Free Practice
These times don't count for qualifying but we have 'em here as they happen.