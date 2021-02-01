Joey Savatgy ripped a huge start in the Indianapolis 1 Supercross 450SX main event but fell short of grabbing the holeshot. How did that happen? We break that down to kick off this week's edition of Race Examination.

From there, Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart got together on the first lap in a strange crash that resulted in the slowest endo for Stewart. Then, Ken Roczen jumped off the track late and immediately responded by passing Eli Tomac back for the lead.

We also break down Jett Lawrence's ridiculous main event and the contact between he and Christian Craig that everyone is talking about.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

