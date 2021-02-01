The fifth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, February 2, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Indianapolis 2 (East)Tuesday, February 2
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|86
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|80
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|77
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|70
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|69
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|96
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|88
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|83
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|77
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|76
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Links
General
Indianapolis 2
Indianapolis 2 Supercross Race Center
Follow
Racer X
Other Info
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Indianapolis 2 Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Indianapolis 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Tuesday, February 1, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.