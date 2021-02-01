Results Archive
How to Watch: Indianapolis 2 Supercross

How to Watch Indianapolis 2 Supercross

February 1, 2021 5:00pm

The fifth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, February 2, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany86
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States80
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States77
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States70
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States69
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States96
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States88
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia83
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan77
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States76
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Indianapolis 2

Indianapolis 2 Supercross Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Indianapolis 2 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2021 Indianapolis 2 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Indianapolis 2 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Indianapolis 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Tuesday, February 1, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 2 Supercross race day schedule
2021 Indianapolis 2 Supercross race day schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.

