Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Indianapolis 2

Injury Report Indianapolis 2

February 1, 2021 4:20pm
by:

The gate is set to drop on the fifth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Tuesday night. Check out this report for a list of who will miss the action due to injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced in 2021 due to a back injury sustained shortly before the season opener. He’s back on the bike and there’s a chance he’ll be able to race Indy 3, depending on how he feels. If that doesn’t happen, expect him to line up in Orlando.

Vince Friese – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Friese unfortunately found himself landing off the track after becoming separated from his motorcycle in midair over a tricky double. He’s in for Indy 2.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: McElrath is set to return in Orlando after injuring his shoulder before the season.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller plans on getting back to racing following a wrist injury sustained during last year’s season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Alex Ray – WRIST | IN

Comment: Ray crashed hard in his heat race when he landed on Vince Friese’s bike. He’s banged up and has a sore wrist, but will race on Tuesday night.

Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sexton is aiming to return to racing at Indy 3 after taking a hard digger and badly straining his shoulder at Houston 2.

Dean Wilson – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Wilson hit neutral on a jump while practicing last week and broke his big toe. He tried to give it a go on Saturday night but it just didn’t work out. At time of posting we didn’t have a word on a possible return date, but he’s out for Tuesday.

250SX EAST REGION

Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner sustained a broken collarbone when he crashed in practice at Houston 2. He’s since had it plated and is on the mend. He’s out his week, but depending on his pain tolerance, there’s a chance he might be able to race in Orlando.

RJ Hampshire – HAND, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hampshire crashed during practice at Houston 3 and sustained a dislocated right wrist, a chipped left ulna (forearm) bone, and a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. An exact return date is yet to be decided, but he’s out for Indy 2.

RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire Align Media

Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.

Max Vohland –HIP |OUT

Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. His dad, Tallon, told us Max is “doing really well,” and they’ll discuss a return date with the team to determine what’s best for Vohland’s future. But for now, he’s out.

Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK | OUT

Comment: Woodcock was taken out of the stadium on the Alpinestars Medical Mule after sustaining injury at Houston 3. He would later find himself in the hospital and ended up in the hospital with a broken back and numbness in his legs. He’s back walking, but is out for the season.

250SX WEST REGION

First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.

Pierce Brown – KNEE

Comment: Brown is back riding after hurting his knee last summer. He’s aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 250SX West Region.

Justin Cooper – FOOT

Comment: Cooper crashed while practicing and suffered a broken bone in his foot. He expects to be ready for the first round of the 250SX Rest Region.

Derek Drake – FEMUR

Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.

Mitchell Falk – LEG

Comment: Falk is out for the season after breaking his femur while practicing.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.

Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST

Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at Houston 1. Since he didn’t line up to race he’s still eligible for the 250SX West Region, where he’s since been moved by Phoenix Racing Honda. He’s had two screws inserted and the team hopes he’ll be ready to race for the first 250SX West race in Orlando.

Justin Thompson – KNEE

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now