The gate is set to drop on the fifth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Tuesday night. Check out this report for a list of who will miss the action due to injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced in 2021 due to a back injury sustained shortly before the season opener. He’s back on the bike and there’s a chance he’ll be able to race Indy 3, depending on how he feels. If that doesn’t happen, expect him to line up in Orlando.

Vince Friese – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Friese unfortunately found himself landing off the track after becoming separated from his motorcycle in midair over a tricky double. He’s in for Indy 2.