You knew Adam Cianciarulo was going to break through for a win sooner or later, and it finally happened last Monday at the RedBud 2 National. Despite an insane amount of pressure from Eli Tomac, Cianciarulo was flawless in moto one, and nearly pulled a repeat in the second moto, and probably would have, had he not gotten together with a lapper and dropped to third place. Even so, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider’s 1-3 scores were good enough for him to notch his first victory aboard the 450. We spoke with him to get his thoughts on his monumental achievement.

Racer X: Adam, grabbed your first overall win on the 450. Probably had a little bit of a scare there in the second moto with that tip-over, but you were able to kind of rebound and remount and take it to the checkered flag and grab that overall. I guess, what was the emotion like, getting your first 450 win?

Adam Cianciarulo: A lot of emotions, for sure. I’ve been fortunate enough to come into this season in a good situation with a good team and a good motorcycle. I know I’m capable of being up there and having the speed, but getting over the hump of actually winning a race, there’s a lot more to it than just speed. That’s kind of the reason why I moved up from the 250 class when I more eligibility left in that class. I wanted the chance to say, I’m the best in the world this weekend. That’s what I get to say, and that’s what I’m proud to say for at least the next week and a half or so, until we have to prove it again.

Is there any talk of team orders now with you now being third in points ahead of your teammate?

No. What would we even talk about? I’m third in points and he’s fourth or fifth. I don’t think there’s really anything to talk about there. Honestly, there hasn’t been ever. There hasn’t been any team orders and I’m sure there’s not going to be, because there’s no reason, really.

LaRocco’s Leap, I know just because it’s RedBud, we saw you way on the back of the bike, really having to seat bounce that hard. Was it difficult to get over, to do it every lap, or was it something that you could pretty much do consistently?

It was difficult. The corner was tough this year, especially for RedBud 2. It was really sandy, really soft. That corner tends to blow out five, six laps into the race and then you’re stuck kind of having to be really patient on the entry to try to get a good drive on the exit. For me, I actually had a better time hitting it at the inside. For some reason I was able to get more drive. It was definitely difficult. You had to be focused. It was kind of right in between gears for me, in between second and third gear. If I switched up to third I tended to lug it a bit, and if I stayed in second I kind of ran out of gear right before the tip of the face. Most of the time I just left it in second and pinned it.