Zach, as far as setup goes, I know a lot of you guys were choosing between the paddle tire and the intermediate tire. How do you guys go about that as far as weighing the different variables?

Osborne: For me, the paddle tire is something that I’m really familiar with and that I use really often. So if I even think that there’s a chance I can use it, I’m going to use it. RedBud’s probably 80 percent okay with it, and then 20 percent where you have to be careful, just a few jump faces. But for the most part, if there’s even a 60 percent chance I can run it, I’m going to give it a go.

We’re going into September, which we weren’t supposed to do this year. No one knew when we were going to be racing or not, so it’s not like you guys could take giant breaks. I’ll start with you, Blake. Does it feel like it’s starting to drag on, now that we’ve gone one whole weekend past where we’re supposed to go and we have a couple more weeks to go?

Baggett: No. I don’t think so. I think that the way the world is right now everything is so messed up and whatever it’s hard to tell even which direction you’re going in. It’s fine. I think that we’ve had enough time for everybody to regroup and come on strong for the end. Now with a little bit of the off time after supercross ended and now getting into outdoors, I think everybody is physically fine. I think maybe if they threw a Monster Cup in or something like, it would be pretty gnarly to try to get back on the supercross program. But if we got a little time off and then we start riding supercross and continue to roll right into Anaheim.

We actually saw some of the guys from Baker’s Factory rode at your place. I don’t know if you went and rode at theirs. Is that something different this year leading into the season?

Yeah. You’ve guys got spies everywhere. I try to hide. I’ve been practicing this social distancing for so long that this is normal to me. We rode together maybe a month and a half. Every day we rode, we rode together. We rode here, we rode there, we rode everywhere together. As I call it, I got to jump in with the reindeer games. I feel like I was a little bit of the black sheep or Rudolph to play with the reindeers, but it felt good to jump in. I think it was different for them, too. I think it just brought everybody to another level. I think that showed. Zach, Marv, Coop, everybody has been running good, even the Lites bike guys with RJ and everything. If you ride together I think it brings up the pace and things just kind of take place from there. You don’t even realize it but all of a sudden in two weeks everybody’s a half a second or a second faster than they were. You don’t want to have that guy beat you and then you got to go back and listen to him tell you that he beat you.

Musquin posted a photo of the Baker's Factory squad taking over Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch.