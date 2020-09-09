Racer X: Dylan, once again you didn’t have the easiest day, but managed to do some damage control both motos, kind of like we’ve seen many times this season so far. Can you walk us through your day and how both motos went for you?

Dylan Ferrandis: Tough day again yesterday. My crash from RedBud 1 was a little bit a problem. I hurt my shoulder, and from that was a little bit difficult for me. But I just want to save my championship. I wasn’t in the best position because I rode a little bit with the pain, but we see when I was with the adrenaline and getting into the race I had no problem and I was good. I could ride like I know. It was two difficult RedBuds. Losing the red plate and some points was definitely not good. I think I saved my championship regardless of my crash and my small injury. We have ten days now, 11 days I think, to recover and get ready for Millville.

Shane, third overall on the day. How did that feel to grab that first moto win this weekend?

Shane McElrath: It was definitely good for momentum, for confidence, for everything. It was a tough track yesterday. I think everybody else kind of had their struggles with it also. It was nice to start up front in the first moto. It wasn’t easy, by any means, but we were all up there running the same pace. We all were making mistakes and kind of running the same lines. It was kind of the same scenario in the second moto, just a bad start made it that much worse. Everybody I think struggled with passing yesterday. It was just kind of weird how the track developed. It was a tough track when you didn’t get a good start. That’s really what hurt me in the second moto. I spun as soon as we took off. Going over the gate I was already a wheel behind everybody. So it was pretty unfortunate because I felt really good after the first moto. I’m not really that good in the first moto, normally. It takes me a while to get going. That’s something that we’re working on. It was cool to get a good start and to run the pace for a while. It was a weird race, but RJ making those big mistakes really kind of brought us all back together. It was nice to get the lead with just over a lap to go. I was like, alright. I’m pretty bummed with how the second moto went just from the get-go. It was a tough moto. I was surprised I got on the podium. I’m ready to go racing at Millville.

RJ, just kind of piggy-backing off of what Shane said, can you walk us through that first moto with a couple laps to go?

RJ Hampshire: I wasn’t really like, “Yeah, I’m going to get this win.” To make the same mistake three laps in a row is kind of ridiculous. I don’t really have an answer for you. All I had to do was chop the throttle a half second and I would have been perfectly fine. I’m lucky to even have stayed on the bike. I checked the tree that that third time, whenever Shane did get by me. But it just was that bank, it was weird. My bike setup was a little bit low in the rear also to start that moto, so I was struggling to kind of get out of my corners. On the exits I would get on it and it would squat the rear and I couldn’t really control it. I think someone else blew out the bank before I did. I should have learned from the first time. Other than that, I don’t think I really had many mistakes. It was just literally the one spot three laps in a row. I pulled a little gap and then made a mistake and got it going again, made another mistake. I gave that one away. Like I said, just got to limit those mistakes and if I make it once, not make it two times after that. It’s kind of common sense.