The seventh round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.
What you need to know the most for the Spring Creek National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 12 MXGP of Great Britain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday evening, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Great BritainWMX & EMX250
Sunday, July 19
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJuly 18 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJuly 18 - 9:10 AM
- WMX Race 1LiveJuly 18 - 9:50 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveJuly 18 - 10:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJuly 18 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJuly 18 - 12:15 PM
- WMX Race 2LiveJuly 19 - 4:35 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveJuly 19 - 6:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJuly 19 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJuly 19 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJuly 19 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJuly 19 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2July 19 - 5:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2July 19 - 6:00 PM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 1:00pm 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:30pm – 1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call 12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 1:11pm – 1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:46pm – 2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call 1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 2:10pm – 2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:45pm – 3:22pm 2:45pm – 3:22pm Halftime 3:02pm 3:02pm 250 First Call 3:12pm 3:12pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:22pm 3:22pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:30pm – 4:05pm 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:05pm – 4:20pm 4:05pm – 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle 4:01pm 4:01pm 450 First Call 4:11pm 4:11pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 4:21pm 4:21pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:29pm – 5:05pm 4:29pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:05pm – 5:20pm 5:05pm – 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle 5:30pm – 5:45pm 5:30pm – 5:45pm 250 Press Conference 5:45pm – 6:00pm 5:45pm – 6:00pm 450 Press Conference
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Millville, Minnesota (Central time zone).
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek National
Spring Creek National Race Center
Spring Creek National Injury Report
Spring Creek National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|35
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Great Britain:
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota
Track Address: Spring Creek Motocross Park
63633 298th Ave, Millville, MN 55957
Practice & Qualifying — 11 p.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Spring Creek National
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Check out the track layout for round seven.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|227
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|225
|3
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|194
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|167
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|227
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|225
|3
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|194
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|167
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|523
|2
|Guillem Farres
|509
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|467
|4
|Camden McLellan
|455
|5
|Liam Everts
|433
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|498
|3
|Romain Febvre
|443
|4
|Tim Gajser
|404
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|364