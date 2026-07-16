Updates on Tomac, Craig, Denno, Romano, Shimoda, and More For Spring Creek National

The seventh round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | TBD
Cooper hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in a bad crash at Hangtown. At time of posting a decision had not been made on whether or not he would race Spring Creek. He is back on the bike though.
Christian Craig – Back | Out
Craig went down at Southwick and suffered a T-3 spinous process fracture. He’s out for the time being.
Anton Nordstrom – Shoulder | Out
Nordstrom suffered an AC separation when he crashed at RedBud. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | Out
Plessinger went down at RedBud and is recovering from a tailbone injury. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy hasn’t raced since dislocating his wrist in Denver. He’s out for Spring Creeek.
Chase Sexton – Knee | Out
Sexton is out for the year due to a torn ACL, which happened on media day at Thunder Valley
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD
Stewart is back on the bike after tweaking his knee at Pala. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Spring Creek.
Eli Tomac – Neck | In
Tomac will return to racing at Spring Creek after straining his neck in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks at Pala.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in Birmingham. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out
Denno went down in the first moto at Southwick and broke his collarbone. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker will miss the rest of the season after a hard crash at High Point resulted in a shoulder injury.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley broke his humerus at High Point. He’s eyeing a return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo hasn’t race since he fractured his hand in Salt Lake City. Right now we do not have a timeline on his return to racing.
Nick Romano – Back | Out
Romano went down hard at Southwick and sustained a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae. He’s out for the immediate future.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock injured his lunate bone while preparing for Hangtown. He’s out for the season.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Shimoda went down in the second qualifying session at Southwick and broke his collarbone. He also sustained a concussion. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll injured his right Achilles before Hangtown and is out for the time being.
Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out
Temmerman got concussed at High Point and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for Spring Creek.
Max Vohland – Hand | Out
Vohland fractured his hand at High Point. He’s scheduled to return to action at Unadilla.