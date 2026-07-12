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Full Schedule

Weege Show: Southwick Goods and Bads, Deegans Talk Progress, Mumford Rules

July 12, 2026, 5:00am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Haiden and Brian Deegan after a super rough day at Southwick that exposed the goods and bads of motocross. The good? Great racing. The bad? Jo Shimoda broke his collarbone in qualifying, and Lucas and Sacha Coenen were ultra fast but took some hits. Hopefully they're okay...but they definitely made some new fans. Also, the famous Team Couch Burners of Unadilla stops by, and Carson Mumford, who is absolutely crushing it every weekend with top tens against full factory 250s.

Presented by RaceTech.com and the fabulous Gold Valves, which would really help at Southwick, and Motosport.com/win where you can get the ultimate QuadLock Honda race bike. Go!

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