Jason Weigandt walks and talks for the Southwick National, the most unique track on the circuit. Weege talks to Sacha Coenen, Justin Barcia, Jake Cannon, Julien Beaumer, Southwick local star Joe Tait, Flying Dutchman Roan Van De Moosdijk and more, plus track operator Keith Johnson! Southwick is gonna be unreal this year!

Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. Double red plates on the red bikes this weekend with Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda carrying the points leads in each class.