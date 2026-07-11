Overall

Jett Lawrence’s 2-1 effort resulted in his third win of the season and the 27th victory of his career, which moved him into a tie with AMA Hall of Famer Bob Hannah on the all-time wins list. It also ended Jett’s longest winless streak in the premier class outdoors at two races.

Despite his misfortune in the second moto, Hunter Lawrence secured a runner-up finish with 1-4 finishes, which ended the two-race win streak he brought into Southwick. It’s the 23rd overall podium of his premier class career outdoors.

Deegan earned the third podium finish of his rookie campaign in third (3-2) with his highest single event points total of the season.

With the win, Jett Lawrence reclaimed the lead in the championship standings for the second time this season. He and Hunter are separated by just a single point.

1st Place – Jett Lawrence | #1 Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-1)

“I got lucky there with [Hunter Lawrence] going down, but we’ll take it. It’s a gnarly track and we knew it would be the toughest one for my foot, so I’m happy. I’m not going to get too excited about the red plate because I already lost it this season. We’ve still got a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”



2nd Place – Hunter Lawrence | #96 Team Honda HRC Progressive (1-4)

“I half winded myself [in the crash], enough for it to take a lap to get my breath back. That was tough, I hit neutral and stuffed it. It’s not the way I wanted it to end but we’ll get back to work and come out swinging next weekend.”



3rd Place – Haiden Deegan | #38 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (3-2)

“That was a dogfight [with Prado]. I never gave up. I’m trying so hard to be up front and I’m getting closer and closer. I’ll never give up and will keep fighting to be up there every weekend.”