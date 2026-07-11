Live Written Updates and Results from Southwick National

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
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Morning Report
Good morning from the legendary sands of Southwick, Massachusetts and the Crestview Southwick National for round six of the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship. The forecast calls for a perfect 84 degrees and sunshine which should make for perfect conditions ahead of one of the most highly anticipated Southwick Nationals in recent memory.
In the 450 Class, the momentum has begun to shift between the Lawrence brother’s as Hunter has won the last two overalls and regained the points lead over Jett. After voicing some frustration with his bike and ankle injury post-race at Red Bud, a lot of eyes will be on the defending champ to see how he rebounds this weekend. Arguably the biggest headline coming into the weekend is the return of the Coenen brothers. Still atop the MX2 and MXGP point standings respectively, Lucas and Sacha are back for more Pro Motocross. The expectations of the Coenen’s are a bit higher for Southwick than they were at Lakewood, as many expect them to compete for the win in the sand.
In other 450 news, Cornielius Tondel is making his debut for Monster Energy Kawasaki team as a fill-in for Chase Sexton. Tondel has shown impressive speed and potential, riding for the International Supercross Race Team, and the Kawi guys are giving the Norwegian a shot on the factory bike. Ducati’s Antonio Cairoli and Kosak KTM’s Roan Van De Moosdijk return with a race under their belt and could make for a very European-filled top ten at the end of the day.
In the 250 Class, HRC Honda’s Jo Shimoda holds the red plate for the first time this year with Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen hot on his heels. Shimoda has a couple Southwick moto wins to his credit, while Kitchen bested him last year with third overall, to Shimoda’s fifth. As for Davies, this is his first time to Southwick, and his sand skills are a bit of an unknown. They will all have to face the return of Sacha Coenen who hope to pick up where he left off, winning the second moto in Colorado. Adding to the European flare, Venum/Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia and Jake Cannon from Australia, who sit one and two in the EMX250 point standings are making an appearance.
Qualifying practice is about to get started and the pressure is on to set your best time early as the track will only get slower as the day progresses. Expect some new names atop the qualifying results today, especially out of the 250 B group. Check in throughout the day to stay up to date on the latest happenings at Southwick!
First Qualifying Sessions:
In the first 250 qualifying session it was the Belgium Sacha Coenen claiming the fast time of the morning with a 1:56.691, nearly two seconds faster then Venum/Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon who took advantage of the smooth circuit in 250 B group. Cannon topped New England local, Larry Fortin by just 0.001 seconds as Fortin rounded out the top three overall.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen was the first of the title contenders, qualifying fourth overall with a 1:58.530. Monster Energy/Yamaha/Star Racing’s Cole Davies was sixth, and the championship leader, Jo Shimoda sits 11th overall after the first qualifying session.
Other notables from the session include Star Racing’s Kayden Minear in fifth. The Aussie is rumored to be a sand specialist and so far, so good. The NESC Champions Kyle Murdoch and Joe Tait sit 16th and 18th overall respectively.
It was more of the same at the top of the first 450 Qualifying session, as Red Bull KTM’s Lucas Coenen dominated the session. Coenen set the tone early with a 1:54.416, nearly a second faster than the Lawrence brothers. Jorge Prado and Jett Lawrence got close to Coenen’s time setting a 1:55.1 and 1:55.2 lap time midway through the session but Coenen responded, dropping his time down to a 1:53.903. Coenen’s time gave him a 1.2 second gap over Prado in second. Jett Lawrence was third, with Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan rounding out the top five.
Kosak KTM’s Roan Van De Moosdijk put in an impressive time, sitting sixth after the first qualifier. As expected, it was a foreign takeover, with just three American riders in the top eleven. Expect these times to hold up, as the track will be much slower in the second session.
Qualifying session two is coming up, and those times may be a better indication of what we will see in the motos later this afternoon.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|16:40.573
|--
|1:56.691
|Belgium
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cole Davies
|20:14.750
|+0.567
|1:57.258
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jake Cannon
|15:00.569
|+1.754
|1:58.445
|Seaford
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Larry Fortin
|12:13.922
|+1.755
|1:58.446
|Tolland, CT
|GASGAS MC 350F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:11.678
|+1.839
|1:58.530
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|17:15.811
|1:53.903
|Belgium
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|15:11.928
|1.236
|1:55.139
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|16:47.776
|0.137
|1:55.276
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:57.203
|0.100
|1:55.376
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|15:28.410
|1.625
|1:57.001
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
Second Qualifying Session:
The second 250 session threw quite a wrench in the 250MX title fight as HRC Honda’s Jo Shimoda went down. Shimoda tucked the front in one of the more technical sections of the track and was favoring his shoulder. Jo was attended to by the Alpinestars medics but eventually got up and slowly finished his lap before riding off. We have heard Shimoda has broken his collarbone. A heartbreaking turn for Jo whose injury riddled 2026 continues.
Soon after Shimoda’s crash the session was red flagged for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Nick Romano. Romano swapped up the face of the finish line jump and went down hard. He was down for a while but did get up and ride back to the truck.
At the end of the session, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies who topped the charts in session two. The track is holding up better than we typically see at Southwick and several riders dropped their times from session one. Davies dropped his lap time from a 1:58.9 to a 1:57.2 to top the session and now sits second overall behind Sacha Coenen. Coenen was second in the session with a 1:58.6 ahead of his Red Bull KTM Teammate Julien Beaumer and Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman, who also dropped their times from the first session.
With Shimoda out, Davies and Levi Kitchen have the opportunity leave The Wick with the red plate and championship momentum into the second half of the series.
In the 450 Class it was Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado who put up the fastest time in Q2 with a 1:55. 897. He was followed by Jett Lawrence, Lucas Coenen, Haiden Deegan, and Hunter Lawrence rounding out the top five. Times were much closer than in the first session as the top five were only separated by 1.3 seconds. Mikkel Harrup put solid time of 1:58.2 for sixth in the session.
Coenen’s time from the first session will hold up for the Overall fastest time and he will have first gate pick heading into moto one. Haiden Deegan was the only rider in the top five to improve his time from the first session but still sits fifth overall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|16:40.573
|--
|1:56.691
|Belgium
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cole Davies
|20:14.750
|+0.567
|1:57.258
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jake Cannon
|15:00.569
|+1.754
|1:58.445
|Seaford
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Larry Fortin
|12:13.922
|+1.755
|1:58.446
|Tolland, CT
|GASGAS MC 350F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:11.678
|+1.839
|1:58.530
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|17:15.811
|--
|1:53.903
|Belgium
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|15:11.928
|+1.236
|1:55.139
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|16:47.776
|+1.373
|1:55.276
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:57.203
|+1.473
|1:55.376
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|16:35.914
|+2.901
|1:56.804
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F