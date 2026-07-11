Live Written Updates and Results from Southwick National

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning from the legendary sands of Southwick, Massachusetts and the Crestview Southwick National for round six of the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship. The forecast calls for a perfect 84 degrees and sunshine which should make for perfect conditions ahead of one of the most highly anticipated Southwick Nationals in recent memory.

In the 450 Class, the momentum has begun to shift between the Lawrence brother’s as Hunter has won the last two overalls and regained the points lead over Jett. After voicing some frustration with his bike and ankle injury post-race at Red Bud, a lot of eyes will be on the defending champ to see how he rebounds this weekend. Arguably the biggest headline coming into the weekend is the return of the Coenen brothers. Still atop the MX2 and MXGP point standings respectively, Lucas and Sacha are back for more Pro Motocross. The expectations of the Coenen’s are a bit higher for Southwick than they were at Lakewood, as many expect them to compete for the win in the sand.

In other 450 news, Cornielius Tondel is making his debut for Monster Energy Kawasaki team as a fill-in for Chase Sexton. Tondel has shown impressive speed and potential, riding for the International Supercross Race Team, and the Kawi guys are giving the Norwegian a shot on the factory bike. Ducati’s Antonio Cairoli and Kosak KTM’s Roan Van De Moosdijk return with a race under their belt and could make for a very European-filled top ten at the end of the day.

In the 250 Class, HRC Honda’s Jo Shimoda holds the red plate for the first time this year with Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen hot on his heels. Shimoda has a couple Southwick moto wins to his credit, while Kitchen bested him last year with third overall, to Shimoda’s fifth. As for Davies, this is his first time to Southwick, and his sand skills are a bit of an unknown. They will all have to face the return of Sacha Coenen who hope to pick up where he left off, winning the second moto in Colorado. Adding to the European flare, Venum/Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia and Jake Cannon from Australia, who sit one and two in the EMX250 point standings are making an appearance.

Qualifying practice is about to get started and the pressure is on to set your best time early as the track will only get slower as the day progresses. Expect some new names atop the qualifying results today, especially out of the 250 B group. Check in throughout the day to stay up to date on the latest happenings at Southwick!