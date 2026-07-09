The following is a press release from Red Bull KTM.

Aaron Plessinger TO SIT OUT UPCOMING ROUNDS OF PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON

MURRIETA, Calif. – Aaron Plessinger will sit out Rounds 6 and 7 of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship while recovering from an injury in the tailbone area sustained at the RedBud National.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider fell in the first turn of 450MX Moto 1 this past Saturday and required stitches immediately afterward, but has since been cleared of any fractures despite significant bruising of his tailbone.

While he will miss the Southwick (July 11) and Spring Creek (July 17) rounds, Plessinger's condition will be reassessed ahead of Round 8 at the Washougal National on Saturday, July 25, with a decision on his return to competition to be made closer to the event.

Plessinger has achieved a season-high result of fifth overall at High Point onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, while also comfortably finishing inside the top-10 at Fox Raceway and Thunder Valley. He is currently positioned 10th in the 450MX standings.

Aaron Plessinger: "RedBud did not go as I expected, really disappointing to go down like that and not even a lap into the first moto. I got a decent jump out of the gate and went down in the first corner – as soon as I hit the ground, I got hit from behind, which tore my pants and gave me a nice cut right on my tailbone. The team from the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit was able to get me stitched up and on my way, so I'm thankful for that, and I'm glad it's not worse or even broken. I'm going to take the time to get this wound healed up and be back as soon as I can!"