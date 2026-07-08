Suzuki Announces 2027 RM-Z Motocross Models. With Changes!

The world is waiting for an all-new Suzuki RM-Z 450 and 250, especially one with electric start. That's not coming for 2027, but the new bikes at least sport a few changes. It's been a while since we could say anything about the Suzukis besides bold new graphics, so this is a sign of progress!

Plus, the 450 just won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with Ken Roczen. Maybe it's fine as is?

Suzuki's press release today highlights "new KYB suspension" for the 450. We reached out to a source at Suzuki and got some deeper intel. The 450, previously, came with Showa suspension including the BFRC shock. Now the 450 goes to KYB units similar to the what the 250 came with, but with different settings. As a side benefit, the KYB shock is slimmer, so Suzuki was able to change the diameter of the air boot, which, according to the PR, "helps improve intake air efficiency." Also, the 2027 bikes will meet the new AMA and FIM 109db sound limits. We also hear the 450 features new triple clamps, which are similar to the 250s, and that can add comfort.

So, no electric start, but changes that should help.

Here's Suzuki's information below

Championship-Proven RM-Z Motocross Performance

Fresh off Ken Roczen’s 2026 AMA Supercross Championship-winning season, Suzuki’s RM-Z lineup returns stronger than ever for 2027.

The flagship RM-Z450 receives key updates for 2027, including new KYB front and rear suspension, lighter wheels, a slimmer subframe, and revised exhaust internals designed to meet current competition requirements while maintaining strong engine performance.

The RM-Z250 continues its reputation as one of motocross’s best-handling motorcycles with updates that include revised suspension settings, lighter wheels, updated tires, and improved refinement for riders seeking maximum performance and confidence on the track.

RM-Z 450