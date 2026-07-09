It’s been a tough season for Monster Energy Kawasaki, with trouble this year for Chase Sexton, who is now out for the rest of 2026 with a torn ACL. This follows a tough season last year with Jorge Prado. But lest anyone think there's a real issue with the KX450, Garrett Marchbanks is helping push back against that narrative with strong riding this summer. Marchbanks has gone 5-4-6-5 in the last four Pro Motocross races overall and continues to trend the right way.

Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, who have not been afraid to be critical on their Title 24 weekly podcast, had to send some praise Marchbanks’ way this week.

“Marchbanks is doing what he should be doing,” said Villopoto. “Put it this way: he’s doing exactly what he should be doing for Kawasaki. I think by the end of the year if he can get off the line a little bit better he could be sniffing around a podium. We were out [watching him ride] at Pala last week and he looked really good there.”

“I want to give mad props up to Kawasaki as well,” said Carmichael. “They’ve had a hell of a go this season, take if for what you want, you can take the rider’s side or the team’s side. But you cannot deny Marchbanks’ level or riding, and honestly I think he’s doing better than I expected him to do. That’s a testament to his hard work but also his program. Credit to where it’s due. There’s been a lot of negativity around that race team and that bike but I think they’re overachieving in that program right now.”