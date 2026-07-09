This weekend brings even more intrigue than usual as the Coenen’s return to Pro Motocross. While the USA has probably seen enough of Belgium this week to last a lifetime, the twins will be a welcome addition to the series. They are both still leading the MXGP and MX2 championships and are fresh off the South African round. Godspeed to them after that flight and jet lag but they’ll be near 100% by Saturday, no doubt. They have been in Florida this week acclimating and turning some laps in preparation (also likely forging a relationship with Aldon Baker). Can Lucas beat the likes of Prado and brothers Lawrence? That’s a great question and one I cannot wait to learn the answer to.

Who’s Hot

Cole Davies won his second race in a row and although he couldn’t match fitness with Jo Shimoda late in moto 2--I am not sure that many can. He’s quickly gaining momentum and confidence outdoors.

The aforementioned Jo Shimoda won the second moto and snagged the red plate along the way. Jo was my title pick and seems to perpetually gain momentum every summer. Winning a moto and leading the points before halfway is very notable.

Ryder DiFrancesco had been flirting with an overall podium for quite a while. To do it at RedBud as the only American on the podium across both classes had to feel good.

Caden Dudney led the first moto for over 20 minutes and continues to show “it”. There needs to be more consistency in his repertoire but he’s also very, very young.

Hunter Lawrence continued his winning ways and just straight up beat everyone. If he doesn’t beat himself this summer, these guys are going to have a difficult time with the 96.

Jett was incredibly frustrated with his foot on Saturday but he’s still right there as far as championship points go. It might come down to Ironman to decide this thing. When healthy, he’s still the fastest guy. The health topic is still a week-to-week thing, though.

Jorge Prado is warming up a bit and just in time for his best track on paper.

Lucas Coenen went 1-1-1 in South Africa and holds a 68 point lead in MXGP. He will be in the fight to win this weekend. I’m not sure if he will or won’t win a moto but I am very confident he will be in contention.