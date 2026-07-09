Southwick is the closest thing to deep sand that Pro Motocross has to offer these days. I consider it a sand track, personally, but I hear rumblings from others about it having a hard base, blah blah. Anyone who has raced Southwick would likely discount this take but if the argument is “Southwick isn’t Lommel”, then sure, I agree. Still, it’s sand and good sand riders do well at Southwick.
How to attack Southwick is an interesting question. Momentum is key as is true with all things sand, but there is a way for some riders to use some inside lines to shorten the race track, too. The insides are harder packed and require a lot of patience but they can and do work. As riders feel the fatigue late in the motos, these lines become more commonly used as its simply less work to trail ride around the inside versus aggressively attacking the outsides. Knowing when and where to utilize each approach is where some of the local advantages come into play, too.
The qualifying setup for Southwick has long been a topic of conversation and for good reason. The “B” session goes first and will provide the best opportunity for low laptimes. Southwick isn’t muddy at all in this first session which is typically the issue for other rounds. The track is smooth, fast, and in a word, perfect. We have seen the fastest qualifiers come from this session and unfamiliar names at times, too. It will not be a surprise to see a few of the top ten qualifying spots come from the B session. Further, some heavy hitters may find themselves battling for their qualifying lives as so many B session laptimes fill the fast 36. Even if they are able to avoid catastrophe and get into the motos, a poor gate pick can create a long day. It’s a unique dynamic that is very much Southwick.
This weekend brings even more intrigue than usual as the Coenen’s return to Pro Motocross. While the USA has probably seen enough of Belgium this week to last a lifetime, the twins will be a welcome addition to the series. They are both still leading the MXGP and MX2 championships and are fresh off the South African round. Godspeed to them after that flight and jet lag but they’ll be near 100% by Saturday, no doubt. They have been in Florida this week acclimating and turning some laps in preparation (also likely forging a relationship with Aldon Baker). Can Lucas beat the likes of Prado and brothers Lawrence? That’s a great question and one I cannot wait to learn the answer to.
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies won his second race in a row and although he couldn’t match fitness with Jo Shimoda late in moto 2--I am not sure that many can. He’s quickly gaining momentum and confidence outdoors.
The aforementioned Jo Shimoda won the second moto and snagged the red plate along the way. Jo was my title pick and seems to perpetually gain momentum every summer. Winning a moto and leading the points before halfway is very notable.
Ryder DiFrancesco had been flirting with an overall podium for quite a while. To do it at RedBud as the only American on the podium across both classes had to feel good.
Caden Dudney led the first moto for over 20 minutes and continues to show “it”. There needs to be more consistency in his repertoire but he’s also very, very young.
Hunter Lawrence continued his winning ways and just straight up beat everyone. If he doesn’t beat himself this summer, these guys are going to have a difficult time with the 96.
Jett was incredibly frustrated with his foot on Saturday but he’s still right there as far as championship points go. It might come down to Ironman to decide this thing. When healthy, he’s still the fastest guy. The health topic is still a week-to-week thing, though.
Jorge Prado is warming up a bit and just in time for his best track on paper.
Lucas Coenen went 1-1-1 in South Africa and holds a 68 point lead in MXGP. He will be in the fight to win this weekend. I’m not sure if he will or won’t win a moto but I am very confident he will be in contention.
Bold Predictions
The 2027 RMZ250 announcement of new Excel rims has the paddock buzzing.
Red Bull KTM initiates a revolutionary “don’t crash” bonus program for the Coenen brothers at Southwick. They both receive a full win bonus if they stay upright the entire weekend and escape back to MXGP in one piece.
NBC commissions a “Benny cam” that just follows Benny Bloss around the track at all times to see what kind of hijinks he gets into.
My Picks
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