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Jason Anderson Returns to Racing as Defending FIM WSX Champion

July 8, 2026, 1:10pm
Jason Anderson Returns to Racing as Defending FIM WSX Champion

The FIM World Supercross Championship announced today that defending WSX Champions Jason Anderson (SX1) and Max Anstie (SX2) will return to racing for the 2026 season, which begins in Canada in August. Anstie announced last week that he had parted ways with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in order to clear his path back to WSX. While the opening round of WSX in August does run on an off weekend from Pro Motocross, there will still be three more Pro Motocross and three SMX Playoff rounds left on the calendar after the WSX opener. Anstie will now join the Rick Ware Racing team for WSX. We have still not heard what team Anstie plans to join for AMA Supercross in 2027 yet.

Also, Cooper Webb will be racing the full WSX Series this year, also for Rick Ware. Webb has indicated he will get a Star Racing Yamaha to ride for the August WSX opener. The rest of the WSX rounds take place after the SMX season has concluded. Webb is rumored to be leaving Yamaha at the end of this season and is linked to a Monster Energy Team Tedder supercross deal on either KTMs or Husqvarnas. He could switch brands for those final WSX rounds.

Anderson has been absent from the races since Daytona, citing health problems, and then later word surfaced of a domestic disturbance dating back to last December, although those charges were dropped.

Anderson produced his own statement at that time.

Anderson was back on a bike and riding at Mammoth Mountain a few weeks ago, but we did hear he crashed and tweaked his shoulder. He remains with the Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki team. 

Below is a WSX press release announcing rider lineups for WSX 2026.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ANDERSON AND ANSTIE RETURN AMONG MAJOR ADDITIONS TO 2026 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP

London, UK, 8 July 2026: The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed the latest wave of riders for the 2026 season, with the reigning World Supercross champions, Max Anstie and Jason Anderson, among the standout names set to compete as the championship continues to build its most competitive field to date. British rider Max Anstie returns to defend his SX2 crown with his new team, Rick Ware Racing, after reaching a mutual agreement with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to depart the team in order to compete across the full 2026 World Supercross season.

Anstie joins the team in place of the injured Coty Schock and will be targeting back-to-back championships as World Supercross returns for another global campaign. In SX1, reigning World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson returns with Pipes Motorsports Group, bringing a wealth of experience and championship-winning pedigree to the team's lineup. Anderson is joined by fellow American Colt Nichols in the SX1 class, while Crockett Myers and Kyle Peters will complete the team as PMG's SX2 riders, with Peters replacing Justin Bogle

WSX

Elsewhere, French rider Calvin Fonvieille has been confirmed for Team GSM in SX2, while Australian rider Jake Cannon will represent Bud Racing in SX2 during his World Supercross debut season. MCR has added Robbie Wageman to its SX2 roster, while experienced rider Mike Alessi will line up in SX1 for the team at the Calgary round, replacing Enzo Lopes, who will then compete as the team’s championship rider for the remainder of the season. 

Electric manufacturer Stark has also added championship debutant Brian Hsu in SX2, while Kevin Moranz has been confirmed as 595 Racing’s SX1 rider. The latest announcements add further depth to an increasingly competitive international field, with established champions, proven race winners and emerging talent set to battle across the championship's global calendar.

Thomas Covington, Director of Racing, World Supercross Championship, said: "Welcoming riders of Max and Jason’s calibre back to World Supercross is hugely exciting. Both are proven champions who know what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the sport, and their return adds even more quality and experience to an already stacked field. Alongside them, we're seeing teams continue to strengthen their rosters with a mix of established race winners, rising stars and exciting international talent. These announcements are another indication of the depth and competitiveness fans can expect throughout the 2026 season." 

Anstie at least year's South Africa round.
Anstie at least year's South Africa round. WSX

2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup (to date)

PIPES MOTORSPORTS GROUP

QUAD LOCK HONDA

MOTOCONCEPTS RACING

VENUM BUD RACING KAWASAKI

RICK WARE RACING

TEAM GSM

STARK

595 RACING

  • Greg Aranda (FRA) – SX1
  • Kevin Moranz (USA) – SX1
  • Hector Assunção (BRA) – SX2
  • Nico Koch (GER) – SX2

WILDCARDS

  • Tom Vialle (FRA) – SX2 – British GP
  • More to be announced

Further rider announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks as teams finalise their lineups ahead of the opening round of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship in Calgary for the Canadian GP on 8th August. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com

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