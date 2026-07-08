Jason Weigandt reflects on Austin Forkner's career, one with amazing promise and plenty of wins, but also far too many big injuries. Forkner could be a front runner in the 450 class right now, but racing had other plans for him, and now he feels like dirt bikes were here to show him something else. They might have saved his life.

Meanwhile, the team he rides for, 5.11 Triumph Racing, made staff changes recently by letting Team Manager "Scuba" Steve Westfall go. Where's the team headed? What about the other newcomers like Ducati and Beta? Where's the Husqvarna support going now that the factory team is shutting doors at the end of the year?

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Yamaha Throttle Jockey, and Racer X. Yoshimura has the exhaust you need for your bike. Yamaha has a full line of awesome products at YamahaMotorsports.com FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Blueprint line of protection. Check it out. Then head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. And check out ThrottleJockey.com and save 15% off until the end of July. Use the code: TJ1776 and save on their awesome line of retro stickers, graphics and seat covers!