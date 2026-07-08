2. Hunter Lawrence… Man to Beat?

Hunter Lawrence has found a new level this outdoor season. Had it not been for that weirdo tip over in moto one, he would have had his third sweep of the season and nine-point lead in the series.

Hunter did the unthinkable catching, passing and pulling away from his brother in moto one before the fall. HRC Honda team manager, Lars Lindstrom, called into Monday night’s PulpMX Show to clarify that Hunter’s crash was not due to a mechanical, but a rock that got caught in the sprocket and caused the bike to stall.

Lawrence was understandably upset after the moto but bounced back in moto two with an impressive charge to pass Jorge Prado late to secure the moto and overall win, as well as the points lead. Hopefully that six-point swing does not come back to haunt him later in the series, but it is fair to say Hunter Lawrence is the man to beat coming into Southwick.

3. The Legend Returns

Red Bud was the beginning of Ducati’s Antonio Cairoli’s third stint in Pro Motocross. The nine-time world champion had not raced since MXoN but still flirted with the top ten, going 12-13. Cairoli spent the week testing the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Ducati at Southwick and admitted that the long days in the heat caught up to him on Saturday.

Those long days should help him next weekend as he makes his racing debut at The Wick and then finishes his three-race stint at Millville the following week. Even though the primary objective for Tony is to collect race data for Ducati, he still has the goal of being in the top ten. Not bad for 40 years-old!

4. Best of the Rest

While the Lawrences, Haiden Deegan, and Jorge Prado have established themselves as the clear top four in the series, RJ Hampshire, Garrett Marchbanks, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger have consistently been fighting for the title of “best of the rest”.

At Red Bud it was RJ Hampshire taking the honors with an impressive 4-4 day. It is easily forgotten after missing the majority of Supercross, but this is exactly where RJ was last summer when he earned a spot on Team USA. He was the top placing American 450 rider this weekend, but it is unlikely he would accept a Team USA invite this year since he will be changing teams for 27’.

Marchbanks and Ferrandis also rode well, but it was another tough blow for Plessinger. AP went down in the first turn of moto one and took a footpeg to the tailbone area. He posted an update with some tasteful photos on his Instagram saying that he will be back ASAP.

Keep an eye on this battle as the summer continues. Hampshire and Marchbanks are separated by just eight points for fifth in points while Ferrandis needs that position to hit the autorenewal kicker in his contract.