Seth Hammaker Out For Season with Shoulder Injury, Enzo Temmerman Also Sidelined

Not the news anyone wanted to hear following a brilliant start to the Pro Motocross campaign for Seth Hammaker. Kawasaki announced today that he will be "on the mend for the remainder of the season" following a shoulder injury suffered at High Point. You might recall that Hammaker, who held a share of the red plate coming into the race, looped out and hurt himself early in the second moto at that event.

We assume this long layoff means shoulder surgery again for Seth. He battled through the 2025 season by pushing shoulder surgery into the off season. Bummer ending to a good start.

Kawasaki also added that Enzo Temmerman, who had jumped on board with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team from his usual Team Green spot, also hurt his shoulder and will miss RedBud. Temmerman could be back soon, though.