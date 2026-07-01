Tony Cairoli Returns to Pro Motocross With TLD/Red Bull Ducati at RedBud and More

The following is a press release from Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Set for Full-Strength Fourth of July Weekend at RedBud with Justin Barcia's Return and Tony Cairoli Joining the Team

Corona, Ca. – Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is set for a packed Fourth of July weekend as the team heads to RedBud for Round 5 of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a full roster, welcoming back Justin Barcia while adding nine-time MXGP World Champion Tony Cairoli under the awning.

After missing the High Point National, Justin Barcia will return to the starting gate aboard his Ducati Desmo450 MX. The fan favorite sustained a mild back injury during the opening moto at Thunder Valley, forcing him to sit out Moto 2 and later decided to miss High Point entirely to allow additional time for recovery.

"I am stoked to be back especially for Red Bud on the 4th of July,” said Justin Barcia. “I tweaked my back at Thunder Valley and was experiencing some spasms. So, we decided to capitalize on the weekend off after High Point and decided to sit out High Point to give me some extra time to heal up. But I'm back, ready to get behind the gate, and have some fun celebrating the 4th of July at Red Bud.”

The Red Bud National will also mark the addition of one of motocross' greatest legends to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing lineup. Nine-time MXGP World Champion Tony Cairoli will join the team for three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, competing at Red Bud, Southwick, and Spring Creek.

Cairoli's relationship with both Troy Lee Designs and Ducati runs deep. The Italian legend played a significant role in the early development and testing of Ducati's Desmo450 MX project, helping shape the motorcycle from its earliest stages into the race-winning machine it is today.

Cairoli also competed in two rounds of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, racing Red Bud and Spring Creek as a Ducati ambassador before the manufacturer established an official U.S. factory effort. With Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing now serving as Ducati's official AMA Pro Motocross team, the opportunity to bring Cairoli into the factory program for three rounds represents a special addition to the team's 2026 campaign.

“For these three rounds I’m pretty pumped because last year I had good times [racing RedBud and Spring Creek] and this year the bike is in a much better spot with improvements and development,” said Tony Cairoli. “I think it will be nice to line up for these three rounds and see those bike improvements in a race scenario. I am familiar with the tracks from last year [Red Bud, Southwick, and Millville] and I’m excited to see all the American fans again, I felt welcome last year and I’m excited to do it again this year.”

With the addition of Tony Cairoli alongside the returning Justin Barcia and the team's full-time effort, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing will field three riders in the 450 class in the US for the first time in the team’s history. The expanded lineup marks another milestone in Ducati's growing presence in American motocross as the team heads into one of the sport's most iconic events at Red Bud.