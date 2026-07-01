Fly Racing Introduces Blueprint Protection Line with Rheon
FLY Racing is proud to introduce the all-new Blueprint Protection Line, engineered to redefine rider confidence through advanced impact management, uncompromising comfort, and race-proven performance. Featuring innovative RHEON® technology, Blueprint adapts to the demands of every ride, delivering protection that remains lightweight, flexible, and ready when it matters most. Blueprint features both motorcycle and MTB products purposefully designed to keep riders safer, spanning the range of all things two wheel. Built for riders who push limits, Blueprint is protection designed for the next generation of performance. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the Blueprint collection and follow @FLYRacing.Global to see worldwide athletes debuting the ultimate in off-road protection.
BLUEPRINT RCH-0 UNDER PROTECTOR
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 1 chest and back
- Under jersey chest/back protector for elite athletes
- Soft, breathable, moisture wicking fabric next to skin
FEATURES
- G-Hook closures with 4 loops for micro adjustments
FIT
- Low profile, worn under jersey
Sizes: YTH, SM/MD, LG/XL
BLUEPRINT RCH-1 CHEST PROTECTOR
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 1 chest and back
- Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
- Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
- Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
- Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact
FIT
- Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
- Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL
BLUEPRINT RCH-2 CHEST PROTECTOR
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 1 chest, back and shoulders
- Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
- Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
- Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
- Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact
FEATURES
- Provides a higher level of torso coverage than RCH-1
- Rib and shoulder coverage for additional protection
- Adjustable/Removable shoulder protection
- Adjustable Bicep straps
FIT
- Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
- Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL
BLUEPRINT RCH-3 CHEST PROTECTOR
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 2 chest and back, Level 1 shoulders
- Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
- Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
- Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
- Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact
FEATURES
- Maximum torso coverage
- Extended bicep coverage
- Injection molded rib coverage
FIT
- Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
- Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL
BLUEPRINT RBL-1 LONGSLEEVE PROTECTOR
CONSTRUCTION
- Rheon CE Level 1 full back, chest, shoulder, and elbow protection
- Moisture wicking stretch mesh treated with Polygiene® Stayfresh antimicrobial technology
- Side zipper with locking head and neoprene zipper cover
- Wide cut neck hides under jersey
FIT
- Snug, low-profile fit
- Sizes: YTH, SM, MD, LG, XL
BLUEPRINT RE KNEE GUARD
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 2 Rheon insert protects against impacts
- Ceramic material protects against abrasion
- Ample ventilation to promote exceptional breathability
- Comfortable lining for skin contact
FIT
- Low-profile compression fit for maximum comfort and mobility
- Sizes: SM, MD, LG, XL
36-6010-0-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027 Press Release 36-6009-0-Protection-RDH-2027 Press Release 36-6004-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027 Press Release 36-6010-1-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027 Press Release 36-6000-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release 36-6005-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027 Press Release 36-6000-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release 36-6003-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027 Press Release 36-6001-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release 36-6006Y-1-Protection-RCH0-2027 Press Release 36-6002-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027 Press Release 36-6007-0-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027 Press Release 36-6007-1-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027 Press Release
BLUEPRINT RDH KNEE GUARD
CONSTRUCTION
- CE Level 2 Rheon insert protects against impacts
- Thin plastic shell and aramid fabric provides exceptional abrasion resistance
- Extended lateral, medial, and shin padding
- Articulates with knee through entire range of motion without sacrificing impact protection • Structured foam chassis with moisture wicking next to skin fabric
- Ample ventilation to promote exceptional breathability
FIT
- Low-profile compression fit for maximum comfort and mobility
- Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL
BLUEPRINT RK-5 KNEE GUARD
CONSTRUCTION
- Rheon knee protector behind plastic outer shell protects against roost and impacts to the knee.
- Integrates seamlessly with cuffs of moto boots
- 5 Pivots articulate with knee through entire range of motion without sacrificing impact protection-anatomically-correct
- Comfortable lining for skin contact
- Adjustable straps with quick connect
- CE Level 2
FIT
- One size fits most